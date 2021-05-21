newsbreak-logo
SMU CEO Discusses Foreign Steel, Steel Prices & More

By John Packard
steelmarketupdate.com
 1 day ago

In this month’s galvanized steel conference call with HARDI wholesalers, one of the manufacturing companies discussed the frustrations of buying foreign steel, issues with late deliveries and then difficulties moving the steel from the port to his manufacturing facilities. Traders expressed frustrations related to freight issues (ship and truck). However, supply was for the most part not an issue.

SSAB, Evraz Follows Nucor and Increase Steel Plate Prices $100-150/ton

SSAB Americas and Evraz North America have followed Nucor in increasing plate prices by at least $100-150 per ton ($5-7.50/cwt). Both steelmakers said their price hikes were effective immediately in letters to customers dated Thursday, May 20. SSAB said the $100-per-ton increase applied to as-rolled mill plate and coil as...
IndustryNWI.com

Steel industry, union press for tariffs to stay in place

Several steel trade associations and the United Steelworkers union are urging the administration to leave in place steel tariffs of 25% on imports of most foreign-made steel, arguing that global overcapacity puts American steelworker jobs at risk. The American Iron and Steel Institute, the USW, the Steel Manufacturers Association, The...
Businessthefabricator.com

Record opportunities, risks in record-high steel prices

Prices for flat-rolled steel products have been on a relentless uptrend for the past nine months, reaching their highest levels in contemporary history. Steel Market Update (SMU) reported a new all-time high for hot-rolled coil of $1,540/ton in the second week of May. That's more than triple the price at its low point in August last year and 44% above the previous high of $1,070/ton reported by SMU in 2008. And the momentum is pointing still higher. Cold-rolled and coated products have experienced similar inflation. These record-high steel prices have brought record opportunity for steel suppliers—but also record risk.
Industryspglobal.com

Steel price surge fueled by demand, not tariffs: Cleveland Cliffs CEO Goncalves

Pricing in previous years 'artificially depleted' by unfair trade. Swelling demand for steel, rather than tariffs, has primarily bolstered surging prices in 2021, as manufacturers adjust to the strong economic recovery following the shutdowns in 2020 caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves said May 10. Not registered?
IndustryNASDAQ

China exchanges move to cool iron ore, steel price rally

BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - China's commodity exchanges on Monday moved to raise trading limits and margin requirements for some iron ore contracts and reinstated fees on steel futures as a blistering rally in the ferrous metals complex showed no signs of abating. China is the world's top steel producer...
IndustryArkansas Online

Steel demand, prices surge

A surge in steel consumption as the world emerges from its pandemic-induced slump is set to drive iron ore to an unprecedented high as the biggest miners struggle to keep up with the frenzied pace of demand. Expectations are building that benchmark prices can get to $200 a ton --...
Industrymining.com

Iron ore price retreats as steel slides and BHP shifts into gear at South Flank

Iron ore prices halted a two-day rebound as Chinese steel prices extended declines amid further government curbs and BHP prepares to start operations at its South Flank mine. The steelmaking hub of Tangshan announced fresh curbs, including ordering sintering units to stop work from midnight to 10 a.m. from May 18-20, Mysteel reported.
Industrymining.com

Iron ore price extends gains amid steel optimism

Iron ore price rose for a second day amid demand optimism in the wake of robust output data from China and lower inventory levels. Benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China (CFR Qingdao) were changing hands for $224.44 a tonne, up 3.2%, according to Fastmarkets MB. The most-traded iron...
IndustryFarm and Dairy

The 180% increase in lumber prices explained

In case you haven't noticed, lumber prices have increased a lot over the last year. Based on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Lumber Price Index, lumber prices have increased 180% since April 2020. This increase started last fall, and has continued ever since. So, why have they risen, and...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Upturn: Impact of COVID-19 on Residential Washing Machine Market Business Analysis, CAGR, Production, Rising Trends And Manufacturers Growth Outlook

Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Lockdown impact on MDF Board Market Global Demand, Research and Top Leading Player to 2026

Marketstricitytribuneusa.com

High Carbon Bearing Steel Market and Ecosystem Segmentation, Opportunities and Companies (OVAKO, Sanyo Special Steel, CITIC Special Steel Group, DongbeiSpecialSteel, More)

The market study on the global High Carbon Bearing Steel market will encompass the entire ecosystem of the industry, covering major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, and the major countries falling under those regions. Firstly, the High Carbon Bearing Steel Market Report...
Businesssteelmarketupdate.com

SMU Survey: Views on Prices, Demand, Tariffs, Inflation

Steel Market Update surveys readers each week to monitor market sentiment. The prevailing view on key issues this week: record high steel prices still have room to run; the high prices have not cut into demand yet; repealing Section 232 on imports from the EU is a questionable move; and inflation poses a threat to U.S. economic recovery.
Economyhometownfocus.us

United States Steel upgraded at Morgan Stanley

United States Steel surged as markets opened May 11 as Morgan Stanley upgraded shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $32 price target, up from $24, as steel prices in the United States remain at or near all-time highs and market fundamentals support a "stronger-for-longer outlook.". "Lead times are...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Thyssenkrupp not looking at steel merger at the moment - CEO

Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) has no plans at the moment to merge its steel business, Europe's second-largest, with a rival, Chief Executive Martina Merz told Rheinische Post in an interview. Talks with smaller peer Salzgitter (SZGG.DE) are about broader matters in the steel industry, Merz said, but not about a tie-up, Merz...