Prices for flat-rolled steel products have been on a relentless uptrend for the past nine months, reaching their highest levels in contemporary history. Steel Market Update (SMU) reported a new all-time high for hot-rolled coil of $1,540/ton in the second week of May. That’s more than triple the price at its low point in August last year and 44% above the previous high of $1,070/ton reported by SMU in 2008. And the momentum is pointing still higher. Cold-rolled and coated products have experienced similar inflation. These record-high steel prices have brought record opportunity for steel suppliers—but also record risk.