The Georgia Department of Public Health announces that eligibility is now open for everyone 12 years of age and older for the COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for children aged 12 through 17. To learn more or to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine. In addition, the Georgia Department of Public Health reminds residents about its COVID-19 Hotline, which is for questions about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine only, not for scheduling appointments for vaccination. The Georgia COVID-19 Hotline number is 888-357-0169.