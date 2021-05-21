Outdoor Pools and Splash Parks Open for the Season May 29
The City of Greeley’s outdoor pools and splash parks officially open Saturday, May 29. Greeley’s largest outdoor pool, Centennial Pool, 2315 Reservoir Rd., includes a splash pad with spray features, a diving board, 12-foot drop slide into a diving well, and a water slide. The pool opens every day in the summer, noon to 5 p.m. Lap swimming for ages 14 and older is available from 10 a.m. until noon. Officials highly encourage reservations for lap swim due to limited capacity.greeleyrec.com