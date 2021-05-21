newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greeley, CO

Outdoor Pools and Splash Parks Open for the Season May 29

greeleyrec.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Greeley’s outdoor pools and splash parks officially open Saturday, May 29. Greeley’s largest outdoor pool, Centennial Pool, 2315 Reservoir Rd., includes a splash pad with spray features, a diving board, 12-foot drop slide into a diving well, and a water slide. The pool opens every day in the summer, noon to 5 p.m. Lap swimming for ages 14 and older is available from 10 a.m. until noon. Officials highly encourage reservations for lap swim due to limited capacity.

greeleyrec.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centennial, CO
Greeley, CO
Lifestyle
City
Greeley, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Pools#Lifeguards#Swimming Pools#Bay City Recreation Area#Water Features#Adult Swim#Centennial Pool#Zero Depth Area#Discovery Bay Waterpark#Diving#Swim Lessons#Spray Features#12 Foot Drop Slide#City Facility#Appropriate Swim Attire#Lazy River#Daily Noon#East Greeley#Family Funplex#Reservations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting May 17

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years. • Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, Saturday. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com. • Wellness...
Colorado Statethemtnear.com

Discover Colorado: Lovely Lily Lake

Omayra Acevedo, Rocky Mountain National Park. The breeze was gently blowing, and after a very long and challenging week, I grabbed a cocktail and stood at the front screen door to inhale the crisp mountain air. Sunshine on My Shoulders was playing in the background and visions of hiking in the Colorado summer sun took a hold of me. I could feel myself smirk and reflect back on all of my adventures. Especially the ones in our colorful state. In case you’re new to my columns or have forgotten, I have a slight obsession with our Rocky Mountains.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Iconic Colorado railway to reopen on fourteener this week after $100 million in repairs

Making its first climb up 'America's Mountain' in 1891, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is set to start rolling once again after an extended closure followed a suspension of operations in October, 2017. While there were questions of whether or not the train would ever reopen at the time of closure, a necessary $100 million renovation project gave the train new life.
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

Mesa Verde National Park Was Named The Fourth International Dark Sky Park In Colorado

It’s stargazing season again, as temperatures are heating up and the skies are getting clearer with each passing night. Are you excited? We sure are, which is why we are spreading the good news that Colorado is home to yet another International Dark Sky Park (our fourth, to be exact!) via the clear and beautiful […] The post Mesa Verde National Park Was Named The Fourth International Dark Sky Park In Colorado appeared first on Only In Your State.
Greeley, COgreeleyrec.com

Greeley Active Adult Center reopens June 1

For more information, media representative should contact:. Subject: Greeley Active Adult Center reopens June 1. Last year, Greeley Active Adult Center (AAC), 1010 6th Street, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now officials plan to reopen its doors Tuesday, June 1. Upon opening, visitors can participate in the following drop-in...