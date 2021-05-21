JSW Steel's U.S. Assets Report ~$31M in Losses

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCTR) ("Victory Capital” or the "Company”) today reported assets under management (AUM) of $157.1 billion as of April 30, 2021. "In late April, we commenced an institutional mandate transition with an existing institutional client that resulted in positive long-term net flows,” said David Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The transition entailed terminating a former mandate during the final week in April, which was subsequently replaced by a larger mandate, from the same client, during the first part of May. As a result, only the termination is reflected in April month-end AUM and the new larger mandate, which we are currently managing, will be reflected in our May AUM disclosure. To date, we remain long-term net flow positive for the second quarter, and are optimistic about the improving momentum in our net flows.”