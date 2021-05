Among sports cars, the Corvette has long been one of the best choices if you actually plan on driving the thing somewhere and bringing some luggage along with you. There was a relatively vast amount of space underneath the coupe's hatch and a decent amount of space for a convertible. Specifically, the C7 had 15 cubic feet in the coupe (below left), which is comparable to a midsize sedan, and 10 cubic feet in the convertible (below right), which is usually what you'd get in a coupe.