A Winter Park mansion rumored to have been the home of the Phoenix family is on the market

This Winter Park mansion has a lot going for it, without any attachments to famous folk. The Ripples, as this West Indies Colonial mansion from the 1920s is known, was one of the first homes in the city to be granted historic status. Original wood and brick interiors are visible throughout the home. The all-blue dining room is as stunning as the all-pink sitting room is soothing. Everywhere you look is an example of gorgeous craftsmanship from the days before homes were just thrown up in Central Florida and left to exhale their gypsum board dust.