newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

‘Making Pizza Is Art’: Rome Residents Not Sold On New Fast Food Trend

By James Booth
D'Marge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsking for extra cheese. Not learning a few Italian phrases. Ordering a latte after breakfast. There are a lot of cultural insults tourists inadvertently fling when wandering the land of pizza and gelato. But now one Rome based entrepreneur has sparked a debate among locals with his “freshly made” pizza...

www.dmarge.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Rome#Fresh Food#Pizza Dough#Food Drink#Italian Food#Hot Food#Margherita#Piazza Bologna#Argentines#Canadians#Americans#Italians#Crear#As C Mo#Con Los Ingredientes#Vos Podes Verla#Instagram#North American#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Arts
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsThrillist

Arby’s Adds a Dr Pepper Float to Its Frozen Treat Menu

Some beverages, like lemonade and hard seltzer, seem to usher in spring and summer, and ice cream floats are right up there, too. Root beer floats get the most attention, but you can really give almost anything the float treatment. Arby’s latest float brings Dr Pepper to the mix, according to Chew Boom.
AnimalsThe Guardian

Wild boar surround woman near Rome and steal food shopping

A herd of wild boar surrounded a woman who had just come out of a supermarket near Rome and stole her shopping, rekindling a debate about the presence of the animal in Italian towns and cities. A video posted on social media on Thursday shows the boars approaching and cornering...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Independent

Celebrated Manhattan restaurant Eleven Madison Park goes meat-free

One of the world’s most-celebrated restaurants is planning to ditch almost all animal products on its menu, including meat and seafood, when it reopens next month. The move at Eleven Madison Park, a three Michelin-starred restaurant in Manhattan, comes as environmentally conscious consumers are increasingly turning to plant-based diets and meat alternatives for health reasons and to combat the climate crisis. Daniel Humm, chef of the renowned restaurant, talked to The Wall Street Journal about the restaurant’s dramatic new direction.“When we set out on this journey we promised ourselves that we would only do this if the meal could be...
Restaurantsb93radio.com

New Pizza Vending Machines Launch in Rome. You make your own pie!

So when I initially read a story about these pizza vending machines, I just assumed there would be lukewarm daily slices that would be replaced every-other-day on a loop. Nope! There’s actually a robot inside of these bad boys that kneads the dough, puts on the toppings, and bakes you pizza in three minutes while you wait. Pizza by Skynet.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Fast food restaurants that offer all-day breakfast

All-day breakfast may no longer be available at McDonald’s, but there are plenty of fast food restaurants offering the best meal of the day at all hours of the day. Need a quick list? You’ve come to the right place!. Long gone are the days we all used to pull...
RestaurantsEater

Longtime West LA Peruvian Restaurant Launches Plant-Based Delivery Kitchen

Neighborhood favorite Qusqo Bistro opened a plant-based, delivery-only ghost kitchen on Thursday, May 13, called Llama Love Vegan. It’s an expansion of the 13-year-old West LA restaurant, where owner Lucy Haro developed a menu with traditional Peruvian dishes that could be customized with meat or made all-vegan with vegetables. For...
California StateQSR magazine

California Pizza Kitchen Co-Founder to Open Fast-Casual Concept ROCA

Rick Rosenfield, the original co-founder of California Pizza Kitchen, along with his wife Esther, announces the forthcoming opening of ROCA – an elevated fast-casual interpretation of Roman-style street food pizza “al taglio,” which translates to “by-the-cut.” Rick and Esther are joined by Chief Development Officer & Chief Operating Officer Steve Rich, Director of Operations Ohad Yosef, and Executive Pizza Chef Luigi Roditis. Opening Friday, May 28, 2021 as a pop-up experience at The Americana at Brand in Glendale, the restaurant celebrates the Roman origin of its style of pizza (“RO”) with a California-inspired ethos (“CA”), which blends creativity and commitment to premium products and ingredients sourced locally and internationally: think fresh produce from the Santa Monica Farmers’ Market, specialty cheeses, etc.; but what really sets ROCA apart is its artisan dough, perfected down to a science after more than 70 years of research and development in Rome, and discovered by the Rosenfields a decade ago. On opening weekend, guests will enjoy a limited menu of pizzas with outdoor patio dining and cuts or pans to-go, with delivery options available in the coming weeks exclusively via Caviar and DoorDash. The pop-up serves as a prelude to two ROCA brick-and-mortar locations opening in Fall 2021 on Los Angeles’ Westside, including Caruso’s Marina del Rey development, Waterside.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Most Surprising Food Sold At Nathan's Famous

Nathan's Famous has many hot ticket items on their menu. Their "World Famous" Hot Dogs inspire an eating contest every Fourth of July and their fries are just as legendary, even being named "Best Fast Food Fries" by the New York Daily News in 2014. Among their menu items, you can also find some pretty stacked burgers, chicken and chicken sandwiches, hero sandwiches, and creamy, dreamy shakes — your typical American fare.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

Pubs and restaurants are reopening for inside service – what are the rules?

After weeks of braving beer gardens in the rain and dining alfresco in the cold, eating and drinking indoors at a place that isn’t your home is back on the cards. From today (Monday May 17), lockdown restrictions are easing to allow indoor hospitality again, as part of step three of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown. It’s not totally business as usual, though. Here’s what you need to know:
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

This Fast-Food Chain Just Brought Back Its Beloved Fried Pickles

Zaxby's award-winning chicken sandwich has a new (old) sidekick! Fried pickles are back on the menus at select locations of the beloved chicken chain, and fans are rejoicing. "Fried Pickles are a perennial favorite with our guests, and we can't wait for you to try them with our Signature Sandwich," said Zaxby's chief marketing officer Joel Bulger. "They're crispy and tender at the same time while that tasty dill pickle flavor cuts right through."
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Food For Thought, Bitcoin As Pizza

Made popular by the book, “Outliers: The Story of Success,” the mainstream principle states that, in order to become an expert in any field, you need 10,000 hours of devotional practice in that field. With every hour being worth every effort and not wasted. Those 10,000 expended hours are pivotal...