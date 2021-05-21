Panna Cotta Recipes: Sink a Spoon Into This Easy Chocolate Panna Cotta Recipe

This caffeine-infused banana bread recipe is the perfect addition to a lazy Sunday breakfast. Banana bread is an easy dessert to throw together in a pinch that seems to delight just about anyone. As a typical breakfast treat, it's only fitting that this particular recipe should include coffee. I'll admit that when it comes to coffee, one might say that I have a slight addiction to caffeine. Since I believe that rehab is for quitters, I'll take my coffee in solid, liquid, or gas form thankyouverymuch.