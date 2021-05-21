Panna Cotta Recipes: Sink a Spoon Into This Easy Chocolate Panna Cotta Recipe
Silky smooth and creamy, this easy chocolate panna cotta recipe is heaven on a spoon. If you don't like bittersweet chocolate, use milk chocolate or semisweet chocolate. Warm 1/4 cup of the heavy cream in a small sauce pot (do not let it simmer). Turn the heat off as soon as it heats up a bit. Add the gelatin and let it sit for about 10 minutes. Stir until gelatin is fully dissolved. Pour into a small bowl and set aside.30seconds.com