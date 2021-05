May 13, 2021 – At a recent virtual product launch, Caterpillar discussed its ability to offer premium performance in the 10- to 12-ton wheel loader class, via the new Cat 980 and 982 medium wheel loaders. The machines are up to 10% more productive and feature lower maintenance costs up to 20% when compared to the previous 980M and 982M powershift models., according to the company. New to this class of medium wheel loaders, the Cat 980 XE and 982 XE models feature a Caterpillar designed and manufactured continuous variable transmission (CVT) that delivers increased fuel efficiencies up to 35% and lower maintenance costs up to 25% compared to the M series models. These new wheel loaders include an expanded technology platform to increase machine performance and improve operating efficiency. More information about the new Cat 980 and 982 series medium wheel loaders can be found by contacting the local Cat dealer or visiting: https://www.cat.com.