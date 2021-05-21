newsbreak-logo
Brown bears euthanised at zoo after escaping enclosure

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bears crossed into a neighbouring section across a fallen tree. Two brown bears have been euthanised at a zoo after escaping from their enclosure. The animals managed to climb across a fallen tree that had come down in strong winds and attacked a wild boar in the neighbouring section.

