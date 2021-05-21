Brown bears euthanised at zoo after escaping enclosure

Spring is here. The trees are leafing out, and the animals of our forests and fields are nurturing their young. The other day I was driving up Route 205 and a doe ventured into the middle of the road. She paused for a minute as if to stop traffic. Moments later a tiny fawn with unsteady hooves appeared on the blacktop. It was following its mother down towards the creek where she was probably looking for a better hiding place.