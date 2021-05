Australia will be offered a zero-tariff, zero quota trade deal despite farmers’ fears of ruin from cheaper and lower-quality meat imports, it is understood.Boris Johnson is believed to have given the go-ahead for the offer to be made, settling a major Cabinet row and over-ruling the concerns of his environment secretary, George EusticeThe full removal of tariffs and quotas is only like to happen after up to 15 years – in an attempt to calm the protests of worried farming groups.Michael Gove is also believed to be concerned that the controversy will boost support for Scottish independence, because farmers...