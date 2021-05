Over the weekend, New Yorkers took to streets in the thousands to advocate for the lives and rights of Palestinians, and to protest against the sustained airstrikes that Israel has been inflicting upon the Gaza strip. This past weekend, protests on behalf of Palestine also coincided with the ongoing “Strike MoMA” protests that have for months seen activists pushing back against the institution and its ties to private philanthropy. As a result, last Friday, a demonstration outside MoMA led to the arrest of one protester; additionally, five members of the International Imagination of Anti-National Anti-Imperialist Feelings have been banned from the museum permanently.