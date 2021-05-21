newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon halts work at warehouse after noose found hanging from beam

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe noose was the latest in a series of incidents which US police say they are treating as potential hate crimes. Amazon has temporarily shut down construction at the site of a new warehouse in Connecticut after a noose was found hanging over a beam. The noose was the latest...

www.shropshirestar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noose#Fbi#Fbi#Naacp Lrb#Incidents#Windsor Police#Construction#Racist Acts#Potential Hate Crimes#Discrimination
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Amazon
Related
Businesschatsports.com

Construction resumes at Amazon in Windsor after site shut down due to noose

Construction has resumed at the new Amazon facility in Windsor, the focus of an intense investigation into hate crimes, after the site was shut down to tighten security. Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Nantel said Monday that while work has restarted on the $200 million building, the company remains committed to working with the town and police “to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure that all members of our community feel valued, respected and safe.”
TV & Videoscw39.com

Newsfeed Now: Amazon halts new construction after seventh noose found; First responder saved by girlfriend after nearly drowning

(NEXSTAR)- Amazon temporarily shuts down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a seventh noose was found hanging over a beam. California police arrested 149 people after a massive crowd descended on the beach Saturday for a party promoted on TikTok. Officials say the party grew “unruly” prompting law enforcement to declare an unlawful assembly.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Amazon Pauses Construction At Connecticut Site After Nooses Found

Nooses found at an Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) site in Windsor, Connecticut, are causing the company to halt construction there. What Happened: Amazon has temporarily halted construction site at the Windsor location after seven nooses were discovered at the site since April, AP reports. Amazon has said that it is...
BusinessThe Guardian

Amazon closes US construction site after seven nooses discovered

Amazon has closed a construction site in Windsor, Connecticut, after seven nooses were discovered there in the past month. The retail giant is offering a $100,000 reward for more information on the nooses, the first of which appeared on 27 April, hanging from a steel beam of the building. Five...
Businessconstructiondive.com

Amazon, RC Andersen increase reward for information about noose found on jobsite

After intensified calls for action to combat hate at a distribution center construction site, general contractor RC Andersen and Amazon have upped their reward to $50,000, a ten-fold increase, for information that identifies whoever hung a noose at a jobsite in Connecticut. Windsor, Connecticut, police provided an update on what...
Los Angeles, CAamericanmilitarynews.com

‘Chilling images will not be tolerated’: LAPD investigating separate incidents as possible anti-Semitic hate crimes

Authorities in Los Angeles are investigating a pair of incidents this week as possible anti-Semitic hate crimes amid increased tensions between supporters of Israel and Palestinians in major U.S. cities. The Los Angeles Police Department said pro-Palestinian protesters turned violent in two separate incidents that they say could be related....
ProtestsPosted by
Indy100

Capitol rioter arrested after bragging about it at the dentist

Small talk can get you into real trouble, apparently. An alleged attendee of the Capitol riots was arrested after bragging about his role in the failed coup at a dentist office, it has emerged. Daniel Warmus was arrested by the FBI after someone - who remained anonymous - overheard him...
U.K.ledburyreporter.co.uk

Survivor beams artwork on to Parliament to mark Yorkshire Ripper’s conviction

A survivor has highlighted an imbalance of justice for women with an artwork beamed on to the Houses of Parliament on the 40th anniversary of the Yorkshire Ripper’s conviction. Mo Lea, 61, from Bedford, believes Peter Sutcliffe was responsible for carrying out the hammer attack she suffered in 1980 when...
Public SafetyPosted by
Motorious

Motorcycle Monday: Arrested For Wearing A Helmet

A case in Arizona demonstrates what can happen... Many motorcycle riders remove their helmet before entering a business, including a gas station. Others think it’s fine to leave theirs on, even if it makes other people upset. This topic has been debated here and there on the internet for some time. Now a case out of Arizona where a man was arrested for wearing his full-face motorcycle helmet through a Walmart has put the topic front and center. It’s definitely an interesting situation, especially when in 2021 obscuring your face in public has been not only acceptable but actually encouraged by all kinds of businesses for over a year. Nobody knows how long that encouragement will last, but in the future this case might set a legal precedent which affects all motorcycle riders.
Public SafetyThe Verge

This picture of cheese helped send a man to prison for 13 years

It’s generally a good idea to be careful about the photos you share online. Share a photo of your vaccination card, for example, and you risk revealing your full name and date of birth, which opens you up to the possibility of identity theft. But you might want to be even more careful if you’re a drug dealer involved in selling heroin and cocaine. Even an innocent picture of a block of cheese can contain enough personal information to help convict you.
Sex CrimesBBC

Cleveland Police communication head charged with indecent images

The former head of communications at Cleveland Police has been charged with making indecent images of children. John William Green, 42, was suspended upon his arrest and has since resigned as head of corporate communications, the force said. A spokeswoman said the charge related to "alleged off-duty conduct". Mr Green...
Hallandale Beach, FLPosted by
Newsweek

'Jews Should Die': Man Dumps Feces Outside Synagogue, Spits at Menorah

Amid a concerning rise in antisemitic incidents, a man allegedly dumped a bag of human feces and hurled expletives targeting Jewish people outside of a Florida synagogue. A woman who filed a report to police said she was picking up her daughter from the Chabad of South Broward on Friday when she saw the man dump the human feces. The Hallandale Beach Police Department told Newsweek the woman also allegedly heard him shout "Jews should die," and Rabbi Mordy Feiner saw the man spit on a menorah positioned about 15 feet from the sidewalk.