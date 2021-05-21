newsbreak-logo
Phil Mickelson defies tough conditions to set clubhouse target at Kiawah Island

By Press Association 2021
chelmsfordweeklynews.co.uk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA week after accepting a special exemption into next month’s US Open, Phil Mickelson remarkably played himself into contention to qualify for Torrey Pines in historic fashion. Mickelson defied tough conditions at a windswept Kiawah Island to card a second round of 69 in the 103rd US PGA Championship and...

