One of the most annoying things about surfing the web back in the wild west days of the early internet was pop-up ads. Do you remember those? Yuck! Unfortunately, pop-ups have been reborn in recent years with pop-up notifications that appear when you visit various websites in popular browsers like Apple's Safari and Google's Chrome. If these notifications bother you as much as they bother me, then you're probably wondering if there is anything you can do about them, short of clicking Block every time one pops up. Thankfully, there is something you can do, and it's pretty darn easy. I'll show you how you can get rid of Google Chrome pop-ups once and for all so that they never bother your browsing again!