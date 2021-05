Almost a year on from having to cancel the Open Championship at Royal St. George's, the R&A is currently planning three events—no crowd, limited crowd, unrestricted crowd—for 2021. Only one will actually happen, of course, with the odds strongly in favor of a somewhat restricted crowd event at Royal St. George's. According to chief executive Martin Slumbers, somewhere between 25 and 75 percent of the maximum daily capacity of 40,000 will be on-site when the 149th edition of the game’s oldest major takes place this July.