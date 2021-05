Following a tightly-contested match, PSG triumph and book their place in the Coupe de France final. Mbappe opened the scoring after ten minutes as the visitors got off to a quick start, before Laborde’s fine strike levelled the score on the brink on half-time. Les Parisiens’ French talisman bagged his second five minutes after the restart, but Montpellier got back on level terms for a second time through Delort. The visitors missed a handful of clear-cut chances in the dying minutes taking the game to penalties, where Kean sealed PSG’s place in the final following Sambia’s miss.