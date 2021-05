I’ve been saying this since draft night, the Vikings got an absolute steal in Wyatt Davis. The offensive guard out of Ohio State was widely regarded as one of the best interior lineman in the 2021 draft. The former Buckeye possesses many eye-popping traits, such as power, mobility, and awareness to be a top-tier lineman in the league. Davis’ power is probably his most desirable trait, as he can move just about anyone off the line of scrimmage. Davis also has a knack for being a bulldozer, which will bode well for running back Dalvin Cook in the run game.