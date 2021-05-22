13836 Exhall Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23831
This home boasts a open floor plan, natural light, a pleasant color palette and warm atmosphere. The first floor has formal dining room with hardwood flooring, Very Spacious Eat-in Kitchen with Ceramic Tile Flooring, large pantry, that opens to a Cozy Living Room accented with a gas fireplace and ceiling fan and a private half bath. Upstairs you will find four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The Primary Suite has two walk-in closets, trey ceiling, dual vanity sink, a large jetted tub and private shower. Special touches include light fixtures, solar panel attic fan , separate water meter for irrigation system. Enjoy the beautiful landscaped back yard, deck and fenced in backyard.richmond.com