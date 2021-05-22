UNC-Chapel Hill student body president demands board of trustees vote on tenure for acclaimed journalist

Earlier this year, UNC–Chapel Hill’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media announced that it had extended acclaimed journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones a position as its Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism. Like other (though not all) Knight Chairs at journalism schools around the country, this was to be a tenured position. On Wednesday, the website NC Policy Watch reported that the years-long conservative war against Hannah-Jones—predicated chiefly on her leadership of the New York Times’ controversial 1619 Project—seemed to have succeeded in robbing her of tenure, along with all the job stability and protections for academic freedom that status entails.