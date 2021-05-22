UNC-Chapel Hill student body president demands board of trustees vote on tenure for acclaimed journalist
UNC-Chapel Hill Student Body President Lamar Richards is demanding the school’s board of trustees take a vote on tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones. Richards, who was sworn in this week as the student representative on the board, called on fellow board members to hold a vote in a statement late Friday addressed to UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, Provost Bob Blouin and Board chairman Richard Stevens.pulse.ncpolicywatch.org