Once Upon a Yesterday: Cubs vs. Cardinals – May 21

Tonight marks the first Cubs vs. Cardinals matchup of 2021, which means it’s time for a new edition of Once Upon a Yesterday! It’s been a while since our last one, so a refresher may help. Every time the Cubs and Cards square off, I took a look back in time to try to find cool lil nuggets from years and decades past. The format changes throughout the season; sometimes I’ll dig into a particular game in history, other times I’ll do a rundown of all the games that took place on a particular date. Occasionally, like today, I’ll do something entirely different. We are traveling back to the last time the Cubs kicked off a three-game series against the Cards on May 21st, which occurred in 2004.