Doing It Differently: Analyzing the White Sox Altered Offensive Method

We’ve all heard the saying in recent years, “Ball go far, team go far.” In many aspects, that sentiment is true with the modern game of baseball. The game has become more power-dependent, specifically with home runs, than at any point in its history. So how is it that a team ranking 24th in all of baseball with 41 home runs has an American League-best 26-16 record with a +73 run differential that is tops in the sport? The answer is that this isn’t the same type of White Sox team many of us have grown up watching.