newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Doing It Differently: Analyzing the White Sox Altered Offensive Method

By Steve Paradzinski
ontapsportsnet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all heard the saying in recent years, “Ball go far, team go far.” In many aspects, that sentiment is true with the modern game of baseball. The game has become more power-dependent, specifically with home runs, than at any point in its history. So how is it that a team ranking 24th in all of baseball with 41 home runs has an American League-best 26-16 record with a +73 run differential that is tops in the sport? The answer is that this isn’t the same type of White Sox team many of us have grown up watching.

ontapsportsnet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Ventura
Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Yasmani Grandal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Weather#Ball Games#American League#35th Shields#The Houston Astros#The White Sox#Obp#Bb#Twins#Colorado Rockies#White Sox Team#Wild Pitch Offense#The Game#Fangraphs#League Wide Slugging#Raw Speed#Catchers#Things#Key Injuries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-flied out for Lopez in the 9th. 1-ran for Vaughn in the 8th. E_C.Santana (2). LOB_Chicago 6, Kansas City 6. 2B_Mercedes (6), Vaughn (7), Abreu (5), Merrifield (7). 3B_Mercedes (1), Lopez (3). RBIs_Mercedes 3 (20), García 2 (13), Mendick (5), Abreu 3 (26), Taylor (9), Merrifield (23). SB_Merrifield (11). SF_García, Merrifield.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Matt Foster: Earns win in relief

Foster (2-1) earned the win in relief Sunday against the Royals after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two. Foster has been excellent of late and tossed nine of his 14 pitches for strikes en route to his second win of the campaign. The right-hander has tossed seven straight scoreless outings and has given up just two earned runs across 10.1 innings since a five-run appearance back on April 7. That translates to a 1.78 ERA and a 13:1 K:BB in that stretch.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

White Sox ride hot rotation into series with Twins

The Chicago White Sox will go for their fourth win in a row Tuesday night when they open a three-game series against the visiting Minnesota Twins. Chicago is coming off a three-game sweep on the road against the Kansas City Royals. The White Sox have climbed to first place in the American League Central despite a turbulent start and injuries to key players such as Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert.
MLBsoxmachine.com

First Pitch: White Sox vs. Royals

Writing about the White Sox for a 15th season, first here, then at South Side Sox, and now here again. Let’s talk curling.
MLBwillmarradio.com

Twins Start Series Against White Sox

(Chicago, IL) -- The Twins are in Chicago to start a three-game set on the south side against the White Sox tonight. They've won just once in the last five games and are 12-and-20 on the season, good for fourth in the division in the early going. Luis Arraez is expected to return from a concussion during the series. Kenta Maeda takes the mound for the start tonight.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins-Chicago White Sox series preview

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (2-2, 5.02 ERA) vs. RHP Dylan Cease (2-0, 2.37) Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.: LHP J.A. Happ (2-0, 1.91) vs. LHP Dallas Keuchel (1-1, 3.79) Thursday, 1:10 p.m.: RHP Michael Pineda (2-1, 2.43) vs. LHP Carlos Rodon (5-0, 0.58) Twins update. It's the Twins' first meeting...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

White Sox continue dominance over Royals

Yermin Mercedes had a double, triple and three RBIs as the Chicago White Sox defeated the Royals 9-3 for a three-game sweep and their 10th consecutive victory at Kansas City. The Royals lost their eighth consecutive game and completed a seven-game homestand without a victory. White Sox starter Lucas Giolito...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: Minnesota at White Sox

There hasn’t been much joy in the baseball landscape for Twins fans. Being only two games ahead of the AL-worst Detroit Tigers, you would be forgiven for thinking the Twins should simply be called the T’s until further notice, as the wins have yet to come. After sweeping the Royals,...
MLBwillmarradio.com

Twins Lose To White Sox

(Chicago, IL) -- The Twins dropped game one of their series in Chicago against the White Sox, 9-3. The teams each scored three runs in the second inning before the Sox pulled away late. Jorge Polanco and Willians Astudillo each went two-for-four and scored. J-A Happ starts game two tonight.
MLBQuad Cities Onlines

Chicago Cubs open a section for fully vaccinated fans — and offer free hot dogs if you get your shot by Wrigley — while the team remains under full COVID-19 protocols

The way it’s going, baseball will soon turn into two separate and equal entities — the Masks and the Mask Nots. Teams with at least 85% of their Tier 1 members fully vaccinated will be apparent by the lack of mask-wearing personnel in their dugouts, and those under the 85% mark will stick out because the manager and his staff will still be wearing masks.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: April 9

White Sox pitcher Wilbur Wood’s career essentially was ended when his left kneecap was shattered by a line drive off the bat of future Sox player Ron LeFlore in Detroit. Wood had gotten off to a fine 4-3 start, with five complete games and an ERA of 2.24, when the injury took place.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Eaton: Socks two-run shot

Eaton went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's win over the Royals. Eaton had been struggling of late and has recorded just one hit over his previous nine at-bats, but he delivered an excellent performance Sunday and reached base three times -- something he'd done just twice all season long prior to this game. It was also Eaton's first homer since April 12.
MLBKVOE

White Sox complete sweep of Royals Featured

The Kansas City Royals losing skid has reached 8 games. The Chicago White Sox defeated the Royal 9-3 to complete a 3 game sweep of the Royals Sunday. The Royals scored a run in the first inning. The White Sox scored 3 runs in the 2nd inning to take a lead they would not give up.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dallas Keuchel, first-place White Sox visit last-place Twins

The first-place Chicago White Sox open a six-game road trip on Monday night in Minneapolis against the team they're trying to dethrone in the American League Central, the two-time defending champion Minnesota Twins. Chicago holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Indians following a dramatic, 4-3 ninth-inning comeback victory...
MLBSouth Side Sox

White Sox 9, Twins 3: Offense Picks up Cease

The game started much as many would expect. Then there was a dropped foul ball, an awkward exchange of glances between Yasmani Grandal and Yoán Moncada (by all accounts, it was Moncada’s ball), and several middle-middle mistakes from Dylan Cease (one of which was tattooed by Jorge Polanco for a solo home run).
MLBDaily Jeffersonian

Shane Bieber searching for slider, 2020 self: Walk-Off Thoughts

Here are three Walk-Off Thoughts after a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners dropped Cleveland's record to 21-17. Series finale vs. Seattle:Shane Bieber's strikeout streak ends. Shane Bieber effectively set the baseball world on fire in 2020, blazing a course to what was one of the better 60-game stretches on a mound in recent memory and unanimously winning the American League Cy Young award. But for for the first time in a long time, Cleveland's ace is having to grind through a stretch of starts without his ace stuff.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Chicago's Anderson puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Twins

Chicago White Sox (24-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-25, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -106, White Sox -110; over/under...
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/17/21): MLB DFS Lineups

Happy Monday, RotoBallers! We start the week with eight games on the DraftKings featured slate as we head into the back half of May. It's crazy to see teams already passing the quarter mark of their 2021 season. After 40 games last year, we were already 66 percent done with the regular season. Thankfully, that's not the case this year. As for Monday's version of weather watch, the only thing on the radar right now is the wind blowing in at Wrigley Field. It could present a challenge for the offenses and surprising pitching performances on the mound.
Kansas City, MOsoxon35th.com

Gameday Information: White Sox @ Royals, May 9

Happy Mother’s Day to all! This afternoon, the White Sox and Royals will complete their three-game series, as Lucas Giolito will look to continue the White Sox pitching staff’s line of dominance. The White Sox will face off against Mike Minor for a second time this season as they look to complete the sweep.