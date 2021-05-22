40th St 918, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
This stunning and exclusive residence will provide you with the peaceful and relaxing lifestyle you've always desired while still allowing you to take advantage of the conveniences of city living. It is in an ideal location, only four blocks from Lake Michigan parks and beaches. The four bedrooms and two bathrooms are sophisticated, elegant, and warm, with original lighting fixtures that add a touch of extravagance. The stunning open kitchen features top-of-the-line, up-to-date equipment. The installed fixtures and fittings have been designed to introduce warm and calm influences balanced by the neutral toned paint.The property also has a parking slab in the back, and the grounds have been perfectly wrapped with a decorative fence.www.kenoshanews.com