Oregon Trail has been a staple in the classroom for decades, and a new mobile version has updated the game's representation of Native Americans. Gameloft Brisbane, the team behind the new version of Oregon Trail that hit Apple Arcade in April, spoke to NPR about some of the changes made to bring the educational computer game up to more modern expectations of Native American representation. Creative director Jarrad Trudgen said the team wanted to weed out historical inaccuracies and other cliches about Native American culture.