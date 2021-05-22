newsbreak-logo
Transitioning from Parenting to “Consulting” for Your College Grad.

Cover picture for the articleThe summer season brings lots of changes and transitions. As a parent of young children, you may start to have a bit of panic about summer plans. When children are young, summer camps can be a haven for both parents and children. Parents do not want their children bored and stuck on electronics, so your summer is filled with vacation, downtime, and camps. When your children are a bit older, then they start to navigate their summer, creating plans to hang out with their friends, maybe sleep away camps, and of course, family vacation. Child-rearing can make you feel like you are working on autopilot. The day-to-day and year-to-year can sometimes feel like a blur. However, there’s a sudden stop when your child is wrapping up their senior year in high school, and they are on their way to college as adults. Or what about when your child is graduating college and is on the path of starting adult life. How do you transition as a parent from parenting to consulting?

KidsPosted by
Quick and Dirty Tips

5 Tips to Help Your Child Transition to Adulthood

The transition from childhood into adulthood can be a struggle. If your adult child won't leave his cozy nest, Mighty Mommy's five practical tips can help them fly. Subscribe on iTunesSubscribe on StitcherSubscribe on SpotifySubscribe on Google. mute. The Quick And Dirty. Here are five ways to encourage a positive...
Family Relationshipssimplyfamilymagazine.com

Leaving for College: 4 Steps for Parents to Prepare Themselves

No matter how many times you’ve imagined the moment unfolding, it will undoubtedly be a bittersweet occasion when your child really does “leave the nest.” In many ways, of course, this is a time of great joy, as they embark on the first steps of their adult life. Feel free to congratulate yourself for having nurtured and guided them to the point where they’re mature and independent enough to leave home and embark on their college journey. Take pride in the fact that you’ve raised a smart and adventurous young person who is now ready to take on the world.
CollegesPenn

Students, professors share best advice given, received at college

In order to help us all through finals week, some professors and students have shared some advice that can keep us motivated as some finish up the spring semester while others prepare for graduation. “Be curious,” Dr. Lynn Botelho (history) said. “Try new things. Take classes on subjects that you...
Family RelationshipsInside Higher Ed

Lessons From the Trenches of Motherhood and Academe

As a graduate student mother with a newborn, I remember thinking, “I can’t keep doing this. There is just no way. I am not going to make it.” And then, I did make it anyway. That was the night before my child slept through the night for the first time (after waking up every two hours for six weeks straight), as I contemplated going back to full-time lab work, finishing my last semester of course work and teaching undergraduate courses for my department.
Davis County, IABloomfield Democrat

Want to improve your parenting skills?

Children & Families of Iowa is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and families throughout Iowa. Brad Pothoven, Fatherhood Coordinator for the organization, says the organization offers two programs, 24/7 Dads and Nurturing Moms, designed to help anyone looking to improve their parenting skills and family life.
CollegesDaily Lobo

Academic Communities Program helps transition first-year students to college

The Academic Communities Program is a first-year-exclusive experience for students at the University of New Mexico. This program allows students to take special courses that will not only count toward their degree progress, but also provide a community space to explore how college works best for them. There are five...
AgricultureDaily Ardmoreite

Dickson graduate turns teacher, pursues counseling degree

Even the best of the best has battled with self doubt and Dickson Upper Elementary teacher Katie Drawbaugh is no different. She first walked the halls of Dickson schools as a student — as did her husband — and first returned not as a teacher but as an assistant. She...
Collegeswomansday.com

25 College Graduation Gifts to Get Him or Her Started in Their New Adult Lives

Completing something as intense as college is always worth celebrating, but it's particularly true this year, when college students have had to deal with the impact of COVID-19. From at-home e-learning to virtual proms and homecomings, to virtual graduations complete with graduation Zoom backgrounds, college certainly looked differently than years past and presented even more challenges as a result of the public health crisis. Which is why it's arguably more important than ever before to find the perfect college graduation gift that will send the college grad in your life off into the "real world" in style.
Kidspittsburghparent.com

Summer learning programs for kids

With restrictions being lifted in so many areas, it is possible that your children may be able to participate in person in a summer program. Of course, the best would be a program that has an educational component especially in reading or math. Nevertheless, any opportunity to socialize with other children would be beneficial.
Collegesmediafeed.org

College move-in day tips for parents

Attending college is a big milestone that both parents and students look forward to for many months. While this is a highly anticipated event, college move-in day can be a very stressful and emotional day for both students and parents. Attending a college that is out of state can be another nerve-wracking factor.
Collegesloudounnow.com

McNerney: Dealing With the Returning College Student

It’s that time of year when college students return home after nine months away. This year definitely has been different since many students spent part of the year at home. Regardless, the transition back home can be stressful on parents and annoying for students. As a family counselor who has worked with this issue for decades, I would like to share some ideas to make the transition as smooth as possible.
Kidsindyschild.com

When to Seek Counseling for Parents and Children

When things feel off with your family, you want to fix it, but for many people it can be difficult to pinpoint exactly what is wrong. While dealing with stress and anxiety looks different for everyone, there are a few signs that it might be time to get extra support.
Family Relationshipshealthday.com

Financial Planning With Your Parents

When John Baylis's 94-year-old mother fell and broke her shoulder, he knew it was time to talk about a touchy subject: the possibility of helping her with her financial affairs. But she flat-out refused to discuss it. "I'll die in my bed and not be a bother to anyone," she snapped.
KidsThrive Global

Parenting Introverted Children

We live in a society that promotes and pushes getting yourself ‘out there’ through avenues like; the school environment, sports, family life, work cultures, networking groups etc., and yet through various studies conducted over the years, it is suggested that introverts make up at least 50% of the population and yet introverted character traits are still not really accepted in society and can be viewed as abnormal. In addition, many children can be mistaken for having depression or being anxious and this is just not the case. We have been taught that to be successful parents and raise happy children, they should be sociable, outgoing, have large groups of friends and like the same activities as other children do. So, if we find ourselves parenting introverted children, we might do things like; quickly jumping in and try to ‘help’ their social lives, talking for them, make excuses for their quietness, expressing what they are thinking on their behalf, arrange group play dates, push them into clubs etc. all with the good intention to try and ‘get them out’ of this introversion. A better tact would be to start appreciating their individual talents, strengths and noteworthy qualities and expressing to them how incredibly valued they are as individuals.
Family Relationshipswilliamsonherald.com

Commentary: My advice for parents this graduation season

When our oldest daughter graduated high school, it was difficult on me emotionally. I don’t know if there are any parents out there that can relate. The funny thing is that by the time the fourth one graduated, I was ready for my new season. At least I thought, as it, too, was a time of adjustment.
EducationDaily Progress

Jorgen Vik: Step back and let college grads make financial decisions

Congratulations — the prodigy is graduating college. And now comes the hard part: cutting the financial cord. Parents want their children to grow up to be happy, confident and independent young adults. But what if the young one can’t find a job? Or the income just can’t cover car insurance,...
Kidswesternmassnews.com

Safeguarding your child's post-pandemic vision

School buildings are reopening, and parents are headed back to the workplace. Quarantine caused many children to miss routine screenings and health exams that are critical to their wellbeing. Parents are worried about the impact distance learning and prolonged screen time has had on their child’s eyesight. Dr. Rupa Wong joined us live to share her expert advice on ways to safeguard your child’s vision. (Segment sponsored by CooperVision)
Family RelationshipsBrainerd Dispatch

Wealth Column: Caring for your parents

You might be reaching the age where your parents are going to be depending on you to provide some level of care. For many of you, this is compounded by the need to provide for children of your own. There’s even a name for it, the “sandwich generation." But really,...