Fairy Tales and myth can spawn some of the most terrifying concepts, and never has that been truer than with The Djinn, a new horror film from IFC. As most of us heard countless times as we grew up, the old adage of “be careful what you wish for” was drilled into us. It draws images of genies and Monkey’s Paws, where everything you want can be turned against you, stripping away what you have to get something you “think” you want. This is the core of The Djinn, taking the age-old concept, and making it something horrifying with smart design choices and a truly bitter story that will leave audiences feeling for the trauma the characters on screen suffered.