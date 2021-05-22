Horror Comedy TOO LATE in Theaters & On Demand June 25th

A movie’s road to distribution is not always a straight line, and sometimes, through no fault of its own, it ends up releasing a few years late. Monster, the feature debut of veteran music video director Anthony Mandler, is the latest example, making its way to Netflix this week after premiering at Sundance all the way back in 2018. That it should take so long is somewhat mystifying on paper, given its excellent cast and ever-topical subject matter, and the delay probably had nothing to do with the film itself – but after seeing it, if someone were to tell me it did, I wouldn’t be too surprised. It’s made with enough competence to carry us along, but despite looking like it has something important to say, Monster leaves little to take away after the credits roll.