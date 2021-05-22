newsbreak-logo
Horror Comedy TOO LATE in Theaters & On Demand June 25th

By Michael Therkelsen
horrorsociety.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis cozy horror comedy set in the Los Angeles indie comedy scene features Violet Fields who works a thankless job as the assistant to Bob Devore, famed comedian and host of the live variety show, Too Late. But what only Violet knows is that Bob is a monster both literally and figuratively. Resigned to her fate, Violet is caught by surprise when she meets aspiring comedian Jimmy Rhodes and sparks fly. But as her feelings for Jimmy grow and Bob starts to doubt her loyalty, she and Jimmy could end up as Bob’s next meal.

www.horrorsociety.com
