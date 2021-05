Hi scrappy friends! Ashley Neu back for the Paige Evans Cut File design team! For today’s layout, I have used the Truly Grateful collection and Paige’s Family Tree cut file which you can purchase in the 20 Days of Friends & Family cut files bundle! The photo I’m scrapbooking is one of my all-time favorites of our family. It was taken at a family wedding last year and I just can’t get enough of it! I will probably be scrapping it at least one more time.