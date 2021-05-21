newsbreak-logo
Earth, Wind & Fire talk ‘Race to Erase MS’; readying new music

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary band Earth, Wind & Fire is preparing to play the ‘Race to Erase MS’ gala, the group’s first performance in more than a year due to the pandemic. ‘Race to Erase MS’ raises funds for multiple sclerosis research (https://www.erasems.org/). The band also says they’re working on new music. (May 21)

