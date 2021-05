An effort to convince President Joe Biden to pick former U.S. Rep. Robert Wexler as U.S. ambassador to Israel apparently has failed. News reports from Washington said Biden has finalized a list of several ambassadorships. The administration has been leaking the names to media outlets, and several including the Associated Press, New York Times, Wall Street Journal, NBC News and Axios, are reporting that the president has selected Thomas Nides as the next ambassador to Israel.