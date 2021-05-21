newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

A Conversation on Culture: Margaret Cho, Jeannie Mai, Keiko Agena and Asif Ali on Asian Excellence (Exclusive)

KTVB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month underway, ET gathered four trailblazing Hollywood storytellers and creators -- Margaret Cho, Jeannie Mai, Keiko Agena and Asif Ali -- for a candid, emotional, unfiltered and wide-ranging (virtual) chat earlier this month to discuss what being Asian means to them, how their distinct upbringings informed their career paths, the state of representation of Asian culture in mainstream media (and beyond) and how allies can join the fight against anti-Asian racism.

www.ktvb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Ling
Person
Keiko Agena
Person
Jeannie Mai
Person
Margaret Cho
Person
Daniel Dae Kim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Comedy#Anti Asian American#Vietnamese#Asian Americans#Indian American#Wandavision#Hispanic#Congress#Aapi Heritage Month#Gold House#Et Online#Mama Mai#Asian Culture#Asian Talent#Asian American Faces#Writers#Hollywood#Hawaii Born Agena#Television#Everyday Heroes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Minorities
Place
Asia
News Break
Society
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Keiko Agena on the Nuances of the Asian BFF Stereotype and Her Hopes For Lane Kim Today

Keiko Agena still remembers the first time she felt othered as a performer; she was a college freshman trying out for a lead part in a play centered on three English women in the 1800s. Growing up in Hawaii, Agena felt confident and comfortable in a multicultural cast. She didn't think being Asian would limit her ability to embody a character, which is why she felt a "cold shock" when she was omitted from her school's callback list. "It wasn't until that moment that my name wasn't on the board that I realized, 'Oh, perhaps the fact that I'm Japanese American might contribute to their decision of whether or not to cast me,'" she told POPSUGAR. Agena refrained from auditioning for other parts for the rest of the year, maintaining her drama scholarship by relegating herself to backstage work.
TV Showsboisestatepublicradio.org

Margaret Cho's 5 Favorite Tiny Desk Concerts

For Tiny Desk Playlists, we ask musicians, creators and folks we admire to choose the Tiny Desk concerts they've come to love. For this edition, we asked comedian, podcaster and actress Margaret Cho to pick her favorites. Margaret Cho does it all. We've always known her as a successful stand-up...
Musicklcc.org

Margaret Cho

For Tiny Desk Playlists, we ask musicians, creators and folks we admire to choose the Tiny Desk concerts they've come to love. For this edition, we asked comedian, podcaster and actress Margaret Cho to pick her favorites.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Gilmore Girls' Keiko Agena says she thinks differently of her Lane Kim character nowadays

In a virtual panel discussion on Asian-American representation that included Margaret Cho, Agena admitted she now sees Lane as not being a fully realized character. "She did everything for everybody else," said Agena, who recently starred on Fox's Prodigal Son. "She was very subservient to her mom, and she became a wife and a mother very early, and she was the best friend. She was the selfless-- someone else's best friend. I don't know. That's how I feel about her now. It's not how I felt about her then." Agena added: "I'm much more protective of her now. At the time, I was just in survival mode. I wasn't thinking about anything, but now, when I think about her, I sort of wish something better for her."
RelationshipsGossip Cop

Freddy Harteis: What Jeannie Mai’s Ex-Husband Is Doing In 2021

Fans love Jeannie Mai because she always keeps it real. From her time on Style Network to The Real, Jeannie Mai has always been TV gold. She’s funny, she’s relatable, and she’s always honest about the things going on in her life – even the ups and downs in her relationship. She hinted at marital trouble long before news broke about her divorce, but still, fans were heartbroken when she confirmed the split from her longtime hubby, Freddy Harteis.
RelationshipsPage Six

Jeannie Mai didn’t invite her ‘The Real’ co-hosts to wedding

Jeannie Mai married rapper Jeezy last month in an intimate ceremony — so intimate, she couldn’t squeeze in her co-hosts at “The Real.”. Mai, 42, explained to fans on her YouTube channel that in order to have a “Covid-safe wedding,” both she and Jeezy had to make some sacrifices on the invitation list.
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘Good On Paper’ Trailer: Iliza Shlesinger Stars In Netflix Rom-Com With Margaret Cho Coming In June

Is comedienne Iliza Shlesinger‘s Hollywood star ascending? The 2008 winner of NBC‘s “Last Comic Standing” hasn’t exactly left the limelight since that win over ten years ago, but her career has recently begun to heat up. With five comedy specials on Netflix to her name and “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show” premiering on the service on April Fool’s Day 2020, it’s safe to say that Netflix sees something in the comedian.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Eddie Huang Challenges Audiences With His Own Experiences

With his feature directorial debut, “Boogie,” Eddie Huang wanted to challenge his audience. “It was always white people in school that were like, ‘Oh, I love “Catcher in the Rye,” I love Holden Caulfield,’” says Huang. “And I’m like, well, let me present you with a quite unlikable Asian character and see if you love him in the same way.”
Minoritiesvman.com

LEE DANIELS WELCOMES VENENO'S DIRECTORS TO HOLLYWOOD

Whether it’s film or television, true directorial masterpieces know no bounds, no language barriers—only raw emotions that evoke a sense of hope in others. That is exactly what Veneno, the mini-series based on Spanish trans icon Cristina Ortiz Rodríguez (aka “La Veneno”), did for American film director, producer, and screenwriter Lee Daniels. While oceans apart, the directors of the series Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo were able to touch not only Lee’s heart but those of many queer folks like them. As the Western world is catching up to the buzz surrounding the show, VMAN brought the three directors together or a call to discuss the cultural importance of the series.
MinoritiesPosted by
Deadline

Ken Jeong To Host MTV Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration ‘See Us Unite For Change’

MTV will celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with See Us Unite for Change, an event hosted by Masked Singer judge and Tom and Jerry actor Ken Jeong. MTV Entertainment Studios has partnered with a coalition of partners including Ford and MacArthur foundations for a evening featuring notable Asian American Pacific Islander industry figures and allies. The special event, which will feature music, comedy performances, short film packages and speakers, seeks to educate viewers about the AAPI community’s impact in America and and inspire them to support efforts against hate and discrimination.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

TheWrap Launches Multi-Media Series, ‘Conversations on Cancel Culture’

TheWrap is pleased to announce the launch of “Conversations on Cancel Culture,” a multimedia project featuring a series of discussions on cancel culture and the impact it has had on people in media, entertainment and beyond. Each conversation will feature contributors from different backgrounds and opinions in a robust dialogue about what it means to be “canceled.”
CelebritiesFlorence News Journal

SLOAN COLUMN: Perry’s Oscars speech is a real winner

I don’t do The Oscars. I enjoy a good movie and like to see the really good ones get the attention they deserve, but spending an evening watching the Hollywood hoity-toity get dressed to the nines and flaunt for the cameras is not my idea of time well spent. No red carpet interviews for me, thanks. This year’s festivities, which took place April 25, were especially sanctimonious. The powers that be chose to move the ceremony from its customary location at the Dolby Theatre to the nearby Union Station. Union Station has long been known as a site utilized by the city’s homeless. In moving the awards ceremony, the haves essentially thumbed their powdered noses at the have nots. To me, there’s something really, really wrong with that picture. Not surprisingly, I did not bother to watch this year’s show, and apparently there were a whole lot of folks who were like-minded. It had the lowest rating of any Oscars broadcast in history. Sadly, by not watching the ceremony a lot of people missed out on some powerful words that needed to be heard. I sure hope they were like me and found a clip of Tyler Perry’s acceptance speech. The much-applauded screenwriter/filmmaker/ actor from Atlanta was presented the Jean Hersholt Award for his recent humanitarian efforts. In accepting, he called on the people in attendance and those watching at home to “Refuse to Hate.” Here is the text of his acceptance speech. “You know when I set out to help someone, it is my intention to do just that. I’m not trying to do anything other than meet somebody at their humanity. Like a case in point, this one time I remember I was, maybe it was about 17 years ago. I rented this building and we were using it for production and I was walking to my car one day and I see this woman coming up out of the corner of my eye and I say, she’s homeless, let me give her some money. “Judgment. I wish I had time to talk about judgment. Anyway, I reach in my pocket and I’m about to give her the money. She says, ‘Excuse me sir. Do you have any shoes?’ It stopped me cold because I remember being homeless and having one pair of shoes and they were bent over at the heels. So I was like, ‘yeah.’ So I took her into the studio. She was hesitant to go in, but we went in. We go to wardrobe and there all these boxes and everything around the walls and fabrics and racks of clothes. So we ended up having to stand in the middle of the floor. So as we’re standing there in wardrobe, we find some shoes, we help her put them on. I stand up, I’m waiting for her to look up and all this time she’s looking down.
Visual Artmsu.edu

Studio (in)Conversation: jackie sumell

Join us on Instagram Live as Studio Educator Britta Urness visits the studio of Seeds of Resistance artist jackie sumell. Get a behind the scenes peek at the tools, methods, and spaces that artists use to bring their concepts to fruition. jackie’s project The Solitary Gardens allows incarcerated prisoners to design garden plots through written communication and proxies, while exploring the symbolic and medicinal properties of what is grown.