A Conversation on Culture: Margaret Cho, Jeannie Mai, Keiko Agena and Asif Ali on Asian Excellence (Exclusive)

I don’t do The Oscars. I enjoy a good movie and like to see the really good ones get the attention they deserve, but spending an evening watching the Hollywood hoity-toity get dressed to the nines and flaunt for the cameras is not my idea of time well spent. No red carpet interviews for me, thanks. This year’s festivities, which took place April 25, were especially sanctimonious. The powers that be chose to move the ceremony from its customary location at the Dolby Theatre to the nearby Union Station. Union Station has long been known as a site utilized by the city’s homeless. In moving the awards ceremony, the haves essentially thumbed their powdered noses at the have nots. To me, there’s something really, really wrong with that picture. Not surprisingly, I did not bother to watch this year’s show, and apparently there were a whole lot of folks who were like-minded. It had the lowest rating of any Oscars broadcast in history. Sadly, by not watching the ceremony a lot of people missed out on some powerful words that needed to be heard. I sure hope they were like me and found a clip of Tyler Perry’s acceptance speech. The much-applauded screenwriter/filmmaker/ actor from Atlanta was presented the Jean Hersholt Award for his recent humanitarian efforts. In accepting, he called on the people in attendance and those watching at home to “Refuse to Hate.” Here is the text of his acceptance speech. “You know when I set out to help someone, it is my intention to do just that. I’m not trying to do anything other than meet somebody at their humanity. Like a case in point, this one time I remember I was, maybe it was about 17 years ago. I rented this building and we were using it for production and I was walking to my car one day and I see this woman coming up out of the corner of my eye and I say, she’s homeless, let me give her some money. “Judgment. I wish I had time to talk about judgment. Anyway, I reach in my pocket and I’m about to give her the money. She says, ‘Excuse me sir. Do you have any shoes?’ It stopped me cold because I remember being homeless and having one pair of shoes and they were bent over at the heels. So I was like, ‘yeah.’ So I took her into the studio. She was hesitant to go in, but we went in. We go to wardrobe and there all these boxes and everything around the walls and fabrics and racks of clothes. So we ended up having to stand in the middle of the floor. So as we’re standing there in wardrobe, we find some shoes, we help her put them on. I stand up, I’m waiting for her to look up and all this time she’s looking down.