Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — More than two dozen Republican attorneys general are voicing their disapproval over the U.S. Department of Education’s proposed priorities for teaching K-12 students about American history and civics education because they would include references to systemic racism and how the history of slavery has shaped the United States. The A.G.s argue in a […] The post Republican A.G.s object to U.S. Department of Education proposal on teaching about racism appeared first on Florida Phoenix.