8-game suspension for Kadri

The thing is, the Avs just are not going to get any help from anyone else. If they are going to win this damn division title, they’re going to have to do it themselves. The Vegas Golden Knights just won’t lose. They’ve lost only two games in the last 15, including back-to-back weekend victories over the St. Louis Blues. The Avs have won five of their last six, but haven’t gained any ground on Vegas. So here’s the deal: the Avs have three games left – one at Vegas tomorrow night and two at home against the Los Angeles Kings at home this coming week. If the Avs win in regulation against the Golden Knights and win the two games against the Kings, they will be Honda West Division champs. Anything less, and the Golden Knights are the champs and would play St. Louis in the first round.