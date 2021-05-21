newsbreak-logo
8-game suspension for Kadri

hockeybuzz.com
 2 days ago

The verdict is in: Avalanche center Nazem Kadri was suspended for eight games Friday night following his hearing in the afternoon for his illegal hit to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk in the third period of Wednesday's game. The NHL Department of Player Safety announced the...

