Socially awkward straightedge fraud. There's been a lot of talk over the last couple of months as to who should take over the Black Panther mantle from the late Chadwick Boseman. Not only that but the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom is torn on whether T'Challa should get replaced or if Marvel Studios should find a new actor to play the role. Several rumors have circulated all over the internet claiming that characters like Shuri, M'Baku, and even the already deceased Erik Killmonger are in the running to become the next Black Panther but despite the fact that the studio has revealed the title for Black Panther 2, no casting news have been dropped.