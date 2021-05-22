Mavenir to Launch 5G Open RAN Smart City in Thailand with Partners

Wireless WAN and 5G: A Massive Opportunity for Cradlepoint Partners. The need for agile, fast, and reliable wireless connectivity within the enterprise wide-area network (WAN) is exploding as businesses continue to undergo digital transformation and accelerate the adoption of the cloud, mobile, and IoT technology that enables it. According to IDC, the Wireless WAN market opportunity will approach $3.0B by 2024, with public 5G growing at almost 130% CAGR. Today’s announcement cements Cradlepoint’s position as a market leader in enterprise Wireless WAN and 5G and solution-provider-of-choice for channel partners — carriers, managed service providers, alliance partners, resellers, and integrators want to be at the forefront of this massive opportunity.