Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg says he felt "guilty" after the firing of Jose Mourinho. Mourinho signed Hojbjerg last summer from Southampton. The Dane said, "It was a pity, of course, but I also thought it was the mechanisms of football. The afternoon after he was fired, it was a shame, or, it's not that bad for many in this world, but I felt with him.