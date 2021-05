“Fists in the sky, get them up, raise them high!”. There is nothing shy or retiring about attorney Ben Crump. He thrives on media attention. It is, he acknowledges, an essential weapon in his toolbox. “I believe when you’re representing a marginalized minority in America, especially a Black citizen, that you have to fight in two courts: You have to first fight in the court of public opinion, and then, if you win there, then maybe, just maybe, you might get to fight in the court of law,” he said.