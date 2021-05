It's a snowy morning here in Edmonton, Alberta, as last night we had a bit of a freak snowstorm. We are Canadian, we come to expect this in May, it happens. Honestly seeing the snowfall just added to my excitement this morning. Tonight we start a new playoff journey with new memories. COVID is still an issue and we won't be able to gather in the arena or at a bar and high five strangers next to us after McDavid scores on a breakaway. That being said memories will still be made; whether it's the texts you send to your friend, hugging your kids, laughing with your family, we will all remember these games and have stories to share for years to come.