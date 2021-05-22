What the Puck: Canadiens need goals, along with hits, to oust Leafs

HabsWorld.net -- The Habs kicked off the playoffs against the heavily favoured Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. For the first time in 42 years, this rivalry was going to be about more than geography and history as a playoff series was sure to fire things up between the two most passionate fan bases in the NHL. For this first match, the Habs opted to give the veterans a chance as they left Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Cole Caufield, and Alexander Romanov in the stands in favour of Eric Staal, Joel Armia, and Jon Merril. Carey Price was the starter as he faced the inexperienced Jack Campbell who was playing in his first career playoff game. Both netminders were quite good in this game, but the experience of Price won out as the Habs won the first game of the series by a 2-1 score.