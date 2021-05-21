newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Best Penny Stocks To Buy Right Now? 3 To Know Before Next Week

By J. Samuel
pennystocks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs It Time To Buy Penny Stocks After This Week’s Dip?. Looking for penny stocks to buy right now? If you said “yes,” you’re not alone. In fact, retail traders have seemingly been frothing at the mouth to find a sustainable trend in small-cap stocks lately. Last week finished strong with expectations that lower-priced stocks would gain some much-needed follow through. However, as I’m sure many of you saw, this wasn’t the case earlier this week.

pennystocks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguar Cars#Small Cap Stocks#Automobiles#Stock Investors#Nasdaq Biotech#Day Traders#Market Volatility#Iwm#Ijr#Twitter#Gme#Jaguar Health Inc#Jagx Rrb#Cycn#Kxin#Cancer#Asco#Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc#Gi#Eod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
FDA
News Break
Cars
Country
China
Related
StocksEntrepreneur

Best Stocks To Invest In 2021? 3 Cyclical Stocks To Watch

3 Cyclical Stocks To Consider Buying In The Stock Market This Week. As investors rotate from growth stocks towards reopening plays, cyclical stocks continue to gain momentum in the stock market today. After all, high growth tech stocks have mostly been trading sideways this year on account of inflation fears among other factors. Particularly, blockchain stocks have now become some of the most volatile stocks in the market as Bitcoin faces regulatory challenges in China. Given the increased uncertainty for tech investors now, cyclicals could possibly offer some security. Understandably, companies in the cyclical space would stand to benefit the most from an economic upswing. With the current trajectory of the economy, I can understand if investors are now turning towards the top cyclical stocks today.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $2000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

The market has not been kind to growth stocks lately. Several growth stocks have seen their values crash anywhere between 10% and 40%. Still, if you have a long-term time horizon, this could be a buying opportunity. To help investors make it through market volatility, remember that growth stocks generally increase faster than the overall market on the way up, and growth stocks decrease faster than the overall market on the way down. In other words, growth stocks are more volatile.
Stocksinvesting.com

Franklin (BEN) Stock Gains 34% YTD: Is More Upside Left?

Shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), Inc. BEN have jumped 34.1% year to date, outperforming the industry’s rally of 23.1%. The stock has also surpassed the S&P 500’s rally of above 10% in the same time frame. Franklin is perhaps benefiting from the improving economic conditions. The bullish sentiments can be...
Stocksmarketglobalist.com

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) stock Rose in Pre-Market today: Why is it so?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) stock announced unaudited first quarter 2021financial results today on May 25, 2021, after which the TIGR stock price happened to be green and saw a push of 6.18% to reach $18.20 a share at the time of this writing. At previous trading, TIGR stock was declining and dropped by 1.44% at closing. Let’s discuss the earnings report in detail.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Options Traders Blast Surging SHAK After Bull Notes

The shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) are surging this morning, up 8.7% to trade at $91.98 at last check, after the security earned a couple bull notes. Specifically, Wedbush upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "neutral," with a price-target hike to $118 from $114, while Goldman Sachs lifted its rating to "buy" from "neutral," and its price target to $109 from $107. The latter said there is plenty of room for a post-pandemic rebound, labeling SHAK as one of its last reopening plays.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) stock rose 12.13% to $1.94 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Yunhong CTI’s trading volume hit 154.2K shares by close, accounting for 41.51% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Palantir Earnings, Charts Show

Recent IPO Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has turned higher after the software maker achieved its first profitable quarter. The Denver-based software provider aims to grow its commercial customer base by expanding into the health care, energy and manufacturing sectors. Government agencies, the chief growth driver, use Palantir software for intelligence gathering, counterterrorism and military purposes.
Stockspennystocks.com

Best Penny Stocks for Your Monday Watchlist? Check These 3 Out

As another week of penny stock trading commences, which companies are showing momentum? Well, one of the best ways to start the week off is by making a penny stocks watchlist. This can help to organize your list of penny stocks to buy according to what could be going on during the week. And, there are two things to note here.
Medical & Biotechpennystocks.com

3 Biotech Penny Stocks To Watch That Analysts Are Bullish On Today

Biotech Penny Stocks To Watch After Bullish Analyst Ratings. This weekend we discussed how analyst ratings could play a role with penny stocks. Also, reports that accompany them shed light on the future outlook and potential catalysts these firms have an interest in. When it comes to finding the best penny stocks to buy, market sentiment has its place. It can often influence momentum.
Stocksinvesting.com

Time To Short Best Buy Stock

Best Buy opened this week at 114.93 and it reports earnings this week. The PE or Price/ Earnings ratio current reports 16.80 and 37.11 for the S&P’s and 25.56 one year ago. The S&P at 37 PE is exorbitantly high and ready for a deep fall. The time to buy...
Stocksinvesting.com

Bargain Hunting? Consider These 3 Undervalued Tech Stocks

Even though most tech stocks slumped this year, with investors rotating away from tech stocks to cyclical stocks to capitalize on the economic recovery, the sector is well positioned to resume its rally based on the growing demand for advanced technology solutions in almost every industry. So, we think it wise to invest in undervalued tech stocks Teradata (TDC), NetScout (NTCT), and Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) (PLT), which hold immense growth potential. Read on for details.After a remarkable run last year, most tech stocks plunged sharply this year as the economic recovery caused investors to shift their focus to cyclical stocks. Fears over rising inflation and Treasury yields have led investors to rotate away from expensive tech stocks. Tech stocks’ weakness is evident in the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 0.1% gains over the past three months compared to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 6.4% returns.
StocksForbes

Stocks This Week: Buy Kimco Realty

The 28th-30th is likely a low. The period of May-June end-of-month (EOM) strength will begin on May 31 and run to June 12. This period has been up 64.4% of the time. The expected return is the sixth highest of the 12 months. June is likely to be a positive month.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

HCMC Is a Risky Bet, Best to Avoid the Penny Stock

Healthier Choices Management (HCMC) stock has been very volatile in 2021. The stock rose to a high of $0.0065, but it has looked weak since then. The stock is down 58 percent from its 52-week highs. Will HCMC stock go up in 2021 and is it undervalued?. Article continues below...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 of the Best Under-$100 Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

One misconception that many people have is that it takes a lot of money to invest in the stock market. It is true that the Canadian market is near an all-time high right now, but that doesn’t mean you need a fortune to be a buyer today. Canadian investors have plenty of options to pick up shares of top companies at a discount.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Best Tech Index Funds for the Long-Haul Despite the Current Selloff

Index funds that focus on technology have become popular among retail investors. In fact, many of these exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have returned double digits in the past year. However, volatility has kicked in recently and a number of these names have come off their all-time highs seen earlier in 2021. Yet, the Street expects the tech sector to be a central growth engine for years to come. Because of that, today’s article discusses seven index funds for the long-haul, despite these current declines.
Stocksinvezz.com

Should you buy Nvidia stock after announcing a 4-for-1 split?

Nvidia announced a 4-for-1 stock split on Friday. Shares of the company popped following the announcement. This could be an opportunity to add this quality stock to your portfolio. Shares of Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) popped more than 10% late last week following the announcement of a 4-for-1 stock split. The...
Stocksiknowfirst.com

Hedge Fund Stocks Based on Algorithmic Trading: Returns up to 284.33% in 3 Months

This Hedge Fund Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best-performing stocks according to I Know First’s stock market algorithm. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best stocks to long and short based on artificial intelligence trading strategies: