A man with psychiatric issues awaiting sentencing for federal charges of armed bank robbery and carjacking killed himself in the Alexandria jail, authorities said Wednesday. Christopher Lapp, 62, was found unresponsive and alone in his cell at 1:37 a.m. on May 18, after a suicide attempt, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies, medical staff and medics were not able to revive him; he died at 6:32 p.m.