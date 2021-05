Top Growth Stocks To Consider Buying For The Long Term. Considering Dogecoin has had an absolutely extraordinary year, it’s natural that a lot of attention has been given to the cryptocurrency space. With cryptocurrencies experiencing extreme volatility even by their own standard, investors with a lower risk appetite may be better off avoiding cryptocurrencies due to their unpredictable nature. If you’re looking to invest in companies that could be potential multi-baggers, growth stocks in the stock market may be a good start.