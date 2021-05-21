newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Top Penny Stocks to Buy Today? Here’s 3 to Watch in 2021

By J Dylan
pennystocks.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile 2021 still has over six months left, penny stocks remain at top of mind. And to find the best penny stocks to buy, investors often need to think outside of the box. It’s worth noting that both penny stocks and blue chips have traded mostly sideways in the past month or so.

pennystocks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Investors#Stock Trading#Nasdaq Inc#Dogecoin#Cscw#Obalon Therapeutics Inc#Obln#Tapimmune Inc#Ai#Ar#Nft#South Korean#Youa Group#Reshape Lifesciences#Covid#Commerci#Aml#Mou#S P#Finding Penny Stocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
FDA
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

Having a low budget doesn't necessarily mean you have to go with low quality. This is true for nearly anything you buy -- including dividend stocks. The highest-quality dividend stocks have excellent track records of growing their dividends over time. Dividend Aristocrats rank as the cream of the crop. These are S&P 500 members that have increased their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friends

It's not exactly a secret that your age largely dictates how you invest. Younger people with growing wages can afford to take greater risks on growth stocks, since they have time to recover from any cyclical setbacks. Older investors may not have that sort of time -- or stomach for volatility -- and as such tend to play things a bit more conservatively.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 2 Stocks that Could Make You Richer No Matter What the Stock Market Does

If you're worried that another market crash or correction might be just around the corner, you're definitely not alone. The reality is, no one can predict with exact certainty what the stock market will or won't do in the coming months. But there's also good news -- you can use this time to prep your portfolio for whatever the market's cooking up and set yourself up for generous returns for years to come.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Cisco Systems Stock a Buy?

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) posted better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results following the market close Wednesday. Yet because of management's disappointing outlook for the current quarter, the stock dropped during after-hours trading. The tech giant is still in the midst of a multiyear transition as it shifts its focus away from its legacy...
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Top Stocks to Buy if the Market Continues to Tumble

There are two types of top stocks: ones that everyone knows about and are really easy to find, and the others that tend to fly under the radar and are relatively difficult to spot. When the economy is strong and the market is bullish, you have to sift through the stocks and find the hidden gems that might be attractively valued yet pack great growth potential.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Pfizer Stock Still a Top Buy for 2021?

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been in the news a lot lately, and for good reason. Its partnership with BioNTech to produce a COVID-19 vaccine was massively successful, resulting in huge demand. This was highlighted by a recent order of 1.8 billion vaccine doses from the European Union. Just in the past three months, Pfizer stock is up nearly 16%, while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF is up only 5.88%.
MarketsHerald & Review

Why Investing in S&P 500 Index Funds Is a Solid Bet for Your Retirement

You'll often hear that to retire comfortably, you can't fall back on Social Security alone. And there's a lot of truth to that. The average senior today on Social Security collects about $18,500 a year, which doesn't offer a lot of financial flexibility. It's for this reason that saving and...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Investing in 2021? These 3 Stocks Are Riding Unstoppable Trends

At the start of 2020, I had no idea the market was about to have one of the sharpest and fastest drops in history. Then at the end of March 2020, I had no idea the S&P 500 was about to go up 56% over the next year -- an incredible 12-month run. And when looking at individual stocks, there's plenty of short-term moves that have surprised me over my investing career.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Small Tech Stocks That Can Provide Crazy Returns

In today's video I look at the growth stocks Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX), and Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM). The stock prices for each of these companies has dropped between 30% and 60% from its 52-week high. Below I share three reasons to add each stock to your watchlist, but it is important to note these stocks are very volatile.
StocksPosted by
GOBankingRates

10 Value Stocks To Invest In Now

A value stock is one that seems to be undervalued based on a combination of factors, such as its valuation history, current stock price, dividend yield, dominant market share and others. This...
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Five of the past eight trading days have ended in the red, driven by fears of inflation. Last week, the market was startled by the news that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) posted its largest month-over-month increase since 2009. Making matters worse was that CPI also had its largest year-over-year rise since 2008. Tech stocks have staggered notably.
Stockspennystocks.com

Best Penny Stocks To Buy Right Now? 3 To Know Before Next Week

Is It Time To Buy Penny Stocks After This Week’s Dip?. Looking for penny stocks to buy right now? If you said “yes,” you’re not alone. In fact, retail traders have seemingly been frothing at the mouth to find a sustainable trend in small-cap stocks lately. Last week finished strong with expectations that lower-priced stocks would gain some much-needed follow through. However, as I’m sure many of you saw, this wasn’t the case earlier this week.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

10 Cheap Stocks Under $10 the Pros Are Buying

First things first: Cheap stocks are not necessarily better stocks. In fact, cheap stocks may have fallen from a higher price for good reason and now they are simply a fraction of their former size. Furthermore, slicing a $500 million company into 100 million shares worth $5 each or 1...
StocksForbes

Crown Crafts Inc Among Today’s Top Buys As The Major Indices Trade In The Green

Q.ai uses advanced quantitative techniques and artificial intelligence to generate investment recommendations. What a difference a few days can make. Between Wednesday and Thursday night, stocks sharply dropped, putting us at risk of a 4-day losing streak. Crypto was tanking, and inflation fears were spooking everyone. Then jobless claims came in at their lowest levels since the pandemic started, and stocks reversed. We are now on pace for our second straight day of broad gains and are clawing back from many of the losses earlier in the week. Most sectors were up on Friday, from Big Tech to cruise lines — something we have not seen a whole lot of in 2021. The Dow Jones rose 200 points, and both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
StocksInvestorPlace

Anticipate the Chipset Market Bottom With Micron Stock

Stocks related to microchips, and memory and storage technologies came under pressure during the first half of May. Among the companies that fell out of favor is Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), and MU stock is trading at a discount price. The stock rallied sharply in late 2020 and early 2021, but...