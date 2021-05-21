Top Penny Stocks to Buy Today? Here’s 3 to Watch in 2021

Q.ai uses advanced quantitative techniques and artificial intelligence to generate investment recommendations. What a difference a few days can make. Between Wednesday and Thursday night, stocks sharply dropped, putting us at risk of a 4-day losing streak. Crypto was tanking, and inflation fears were spooking everyone. Then jobless claims came in at their lowest levels since the pandemic started, and stocks reversed. We are now on pace for our second straight day of broad gains and are clawing back from many of the losses earlier in the week. Most sectors were up on Friday, from Big Tech to cruise lines — something we have not seen a whole lot of in 2021. The Dow Jones rose 200 points, and both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.