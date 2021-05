Governor Tony Evers calls for a special session of the Legislature to vote on expansion of the BadgerCare program. The Governor wants the state to take advantage of special incentives included in the American Rescue Plan for states to take additional Medicaid funding. Republicans have rejected taking more federal money–arguing that their own BadgerCare expansion plan actually covered more people, and that federal funding could be pulled at any time. Governor Evers claims the state would save more than a billion dollars a year–which he wants to spend on stimulus projects across the state. The special session will take place on May 25th.