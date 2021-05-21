Asmodee, Paizo, and Others Not Attending GenCon 2021
It appears that despite widespread vaccination, several major publishers including Asmodee US and Paizo Publishing will not be physically attending GenCon 2021 this year. On May 18, Paizo Publishing announced that they would not be physically attending GenCon 2021 on their community website. Considering that this is the studio best known for Pathfinder and the Starfinder series, that is a major lack of presence. They did state that they would still be active at Gen Con Online.techraptor.net