Asmodee, Paizo, and Others Not Attending GenCon 2021

A leaked Magic: The Gathering card teases a new game mechanic inspired by one of the foundational parts of Dungeons & Dragons. Later this summer, Wizards of the Coast will release "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms," a new Magic: The Gathering expansion that uses characters, locations, and spells from Dungeons & Dragons. This will mark the first time that Dungeons & Dragons has crossed over into Magic: The Gathering, although Wizards of the Coast has also released two Dungeons & Dragons sourcebooks detailing how to have D&D adventures in Magic: The Gathering worlds. As with every new Magic: The Gathering card set, "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms" will include some new game mechanics. One of these new mechanics seems to be related to dungeon-delving, one of the foundational type of adventures that Dungeons & Dragons is built upon.