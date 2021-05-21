newsbreak-logo
Constance Wu, Nicole Beharie on ‘Solos’ sci-fi series

Bradford Era
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Solos” is a seven-part sci-fi anthology series from Prime Video that explores “truths of what it means to be human.” Each episode centers around a singular character with Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie and Constance Wu each leading an episode. Dan Stevens and Morgan Freeman joining forces for their story. (May 21)

TV Seriestheknockturnal.com

Exclusive: Nicole Beharie and Dan Stevens Talk New Roles in Amazon Original “SOLOS” [Video]

David Weil and Amazon Studios have collaborated on a new Amazon Original show titled “Solos”. The seven part series explores advancements in technology, A.I., and how the human connection could progress or digress in the distant future. Solos stars include the likes of Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, Constance Wu, Morgan Freeman and many other notables. The Knockturnal had the opportunity to virtually chat with two stars from the new science fiction, Nicole Beharie and Dan Stevens. Beharie, portrays Nera, an expecting mother living alone in a remote location. Nera begins to go into labor but due to complications with her futurized fertility treatments, things take a turn for the worst. Exploring future advancements to I.A. and technology, I asked Nicole what her thoughts on things she would like to see advanced. “I love the environment and I love nature” Beharie says, “I think that we should be able to all have electricity, wifi, etcetera…just from the abundance of solar and water. It shouldn’t be expensive to exist”. During Beharie’s episode, she was confronted with a decision that could end the life of her son. Before any decisions were made, police intervened and asked to speak with her son, Beharie speaks about the scene. “I think she discovers that the thing that has gone array, and the thing that has developed in a way that she hadn’t planned is worth saving. Is beautiful and has its merits, especially when a source of danger or authority is looming.”
Home & Gardenshondaland.com

10 Questions with Nicole Beharie

Nicole Beharie is no stranger to taking on difficult roles. And her latest, Solos (out now on Amazon Prime), certainly fits the bill. In the anthology series, each character must deal with intense isolation and loneliness but with a sci-fi twist. For her part, Beharie plays Nera, a pregnant woman on the brink of giving birth, but totally by herself. She’s part of an all-star cast with Uzo Aduba, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, and Constance Wu.
MoviesNewsTimes

'Wish Dragon' Trailer: John Cho, Constance Wu Voice Animated Fantasy Film

John Cho, Constance Wu and Jimmy Wong voice characters in the new animated fantasy film, Wish Dragon. As Entertainment Weekly reports, the movie was released theatrically in China earlier this year. It makes its Netflix debut on June 11th. The Chris Appelhans-directed film follows a similar arc to Aladdin, where...
TV Seriesheyuguys.com

Anthony Mackie, Constance Wu & Morgan Freeman star in trailer for ‘Solos’

Amazon Prime Video has debuted a new trailer for anthology series ‘Solos’ featuring an all-star cast. Created by David Weil, the series stars Anthony Mackie, Constance Wu, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway. The series is focused on seven unique character-driven stories. Each character will set...
Glamour

Nicole Beharie Swears This Mascara Is the Best for Full Lashes

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you've ever skipped watching a science-fiction series because you thought the genre wasn't for you, Nicole Beharie makes a compelling case for why it's worth reconsidering. “I love everything sci-fi," the Miss Juneteenth and 42 actor tells me over Zoom. “I just think it leads people to talk about so many things in an interesting way, and to imagine ourselves in new situations. It's so expansive.”
TV SeriesPopSugar

Exclusive: Constance Wu Learns Life Might Be an Endless Waiting Room in Solos Sneak Peek

To say we were intrigued by the premise behind Amazon Prime Video's Solos is an understatement. A seven-part sci-fi anthology series created by David Weil, Solos explores what it means to be human. The answer to such an existential question can't just be found in one experience, so the series follows the hilarious, heartbreaking, and (sometimes) wonderfully weird stories of Morgan Freeman's Stuart, Anne Hathaway's Leah, Helen Mirren's Peg, Uzo Aduba's Sasha, Anthony Mackie's Tom, Dan Stevens's Otto, Nicole Beharie's Nera, and Constance Wu's Jenny. Thanks to the clip above, we have an exclusive first look at how Jenny ended up alone in the waiting room.
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Nicole Beharie brought the reality of childbirth to Solos

Few things are as scary as having a baby, except maybe actually raising that child. There are just so many places you can mess up. Nicole Beharie tackles both in her episode of Solos, the new David Weil-helmed anthology series on Amazon Prime Video. In the video above, we talk to the actress about fear and loathing in the motherhood space, as well as the realities of dropping a baby while snowbound alone in your own home.
IndieWire

‘Solos’ Review: One Is the Loneliest Number in Bland Sci-Fi Look at Trauma

Not sure if you knew this, but 2020 sucked. Filled with loneliness, isolation, and a lot of time to think about our lives… sounds like the makings of a television series, right? Well, creator Charlie Weil ran with everything we felt as a country last year and turned it into “Solos,” a series of seven monologues with a sci-fi bent aimed at illustrating “that even during our most seemingly isolated moments, in the most disparate of circumstances, we are all connected through the human experience.”
TV Seriescapradio.org

Constance Wu Portrays The Pain Of Miscarriage In 'Solos' Episode

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Each episode of the new Amazon series Solos features a character struggling in isolation. Actress Constance Wu talks to NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro about her 22-minute monologue. Transcript. LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:. In each episode of the new TV series "Solos," a lone character...
TV SeriesNew Scientist

Solos review: Star-studded sci-fi that is let down by the material

Solos, Amazon Prime’s latest sci-fi anthology series, bills itself as a show that ponders what it means to be human in an increasingly atomised, technologically advanced world. From this vaguest of premises, it tells the stories of eight people across seven episodes, each set some time in the near future.
TV SeriesStone Country Enterprise

‘Solos’ Nicole Beharie & Tiffany Johnson Tease the ‘Horror Elements’ of Their Episode

Each installment of Amazon’s Solos is unique, but none so much as Nicole Beharie‘s “Nera” which serves as a semi-horror episode. The story follows Beharie’s titular character who is anticipating the birth of a child facilitated by fertility treatments that go awry. In a remote cabin and amid a blizzard, Nera goes into labor, but something isn’t quite right.
CelebritiesEssence

Nicole Beharie: Playing Troubled Roles Helps Me Decompress

The actress will portray a mother raising an unusual son in the upcoming anthology series 'Solos' on Amazon Prime. Nicole Beharie is one of eight actors starring in Amazon Prime’s upcoming anthology series Solos which explores various aspects of the human experience while in isolation. In her episode, Beharie plays Nera, a woman who becomes pregnant after using a futuristic fertility treatment. However, soon after the birth of her son, she notices he’s not like other little boys.
Primetimer

Solos Who's Who in Amazon's New Sci-Fi Anthology

One of the benefits of the streaming era — where TV shows can be as much or as little, as cheap or as expensive, as finite or open-ended as the creators/platform choose — is that you can get a show like Solos that casts some of the highest-profile actors in the world to star in little half-hour episodes in an anthology series about memory, identity, and the ways in which science and progress can improve and threaten both. It's a heady little series from Hunters creator David Weil. At seven episodes, each half-hour places a different actor in a solo story (with one exception), performing a one-person show revolving around the show's themes. It helps when you can get world-class actors for these episodes, and Solos truly delivers in this regard. Here's our guide to the eight performers ready to go Solo:
TV SeriesIGN

Solos Review: An Experimental and Dull Sci-Fi Experience

Created by David Weil, Amazon Original anthology series, Solos, has a star-studded cast that features Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu. Solos also serves as Weil’s directorial debut and he helms three episodes. Additional directors include Sam Taylor-Johnson, Zach Braff, and Tiffany Johnson. The anthology series is written by Weil, Tori Sampson, Bekka Bowling, and Stacy Osei-Kuffour.
TV Seriesyoursun.com

How Amazon pulled off the radical new TV show 'Solos'

Amazon’s new anthology series is called “Solos” even though, technically, no one is actually alone. Anne Hathaway, for example, shares a scene with additional versions of her character. Anthony Mackie plays two roles, acting only opposite himself. And Uzo Aduba and Helen Mirren converse with virtual assistants voiced by Jack Quaid and Dan Stevens, respectively.
Moviesconventionscene.com

Gunpowder Milkshake Official Trailer

Gunpowder Milkshake is an upcoming American action thriller film directed by Navot Papushado, from a screenplay by Papushado and Ehud Lavski. The film stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Paul Giamatti, Michelle Yeoh and Carla Gugino. Gunpowder Milkshake is scheduled to be released in the United States on July...