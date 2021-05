Seven massive residential towers are beginning to steadily rise along the waterfront of the Mott Haven community in the South Bronx, New York. Designed by Hill West Architects, the residential complex known as Bankside is actually two sites that are bifurcated by the Third Avenue Bridge. New York City has more than 520 miles of waterfront—more than Miami, San Francisco, and Los Angeles combined. The master plan of this mixed-use development will create a public waterfront park, open an esplanade that hasn’t been accessible for more than a century, as well as community facility space. Of the 1,350 apartments, 30 percent will be made affordable through the Affordable Housing New York program. With the first phase of construction nearly complete, the first batch of apartments is scheduled to open in December 2021.