newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Digital Activism Is A Thing And Jax James Is The Real Deal

By Amaya Woodley
blavity.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJax James joined TikTok at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, and the 18-year-old has been using her platform to inform and educate the masses ever since. During an interview with Blavity, James shared that although she didn't foresee her profile accumulating nearly three million followers, she's thankful to have such a platform to educate people, specifically, Gen Z'ers.

blavity.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viola Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Feminism#Occupy Wall Street#Role Models#Social Activism#Community Activism#Digital Media#New Media#Tiktok#Lgbtq Community#Nbc News#Blackouttuesday#Afroamerican#African Studies#Arab#Elite Daily#The People S Project#Black Lives Matter#Online Activism#Meaningful Conversation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Minoritiesarcurrent.com

Social media: The coming out story

Genesis 1:27-28: “So God created man in His own image; in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them. And God blessed them. And God said to them, ‘Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth and subdue it, and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds.'”
MinoritiesABC13 Houston

'Our America: A Year of Activism': How activism has evolved since the murder of George Floyd

LOS ANGELES -- "Our America: A Year of Activism" is an exclusive streaming special roundtable of social impact experts discussing the evolution of activism over the course of the last year following the murder of George Floyd. The panel conversations feature prominent artists, activists and commentators, all highlighting the union of art and activism in the social justice space. This special programming is a collaboration between ABC Owned Television Stations and Participant.
MinoritiesPosted by
Forbes

How This Founder Is Changing The Narrative Of The Strong Black Woman Stereotype

Every day people make hundreds of decisions and snap judgments to survive. Forming opinions of others is a way for individuals to perceive the world and figure out how they fit in, what they like and don’t like. Acquiring stereotypes is more complex and usually forms during childhood under the influence of one’s surrounding environment. As social values change, stereotypes typically change. A common stereotype within the Black community is the schema of the Strong Black Woman (SBW). Psychology of Women Quarterly released an article stating that SBW is associated with negative psychological outcomes, which leads to poor health. This stereotype places culturally specific expectations onto Black women that include unyielding strength and caregiver roles for people of multiple generations.
KidsThe Day

Time to teach children to be anti-racist

What does it mean to be anti- racist? Most of us have some sort of image of what racism looks and sounds like, whether it be overt racism or microaggression. Certainly, this past year has been a catalyst for many of us to get up to speed analyzing and reflecting on both our own inner racism and how we play a part in white supremist-based societal systems.
MinoritiesCowl

Elliot Page Opens up About the Trans Experience

On April 30, Elliot Page, who is known for his roles in the films Juno and Inception, went on the Oprah Winfrey Show to discuss his journey in coming to terms with his identity as transgender. This interview followed his coming out on Instagram on Dec. 1, 2020, when he said, “To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change the world for the better.”
MinoritiesThe News-Gazette

Real Talk | Have things gotten better? Compared to what?

I don’t know why, but I still watch “Real Time with Bill Maher.” It’s painful to watch Maher descend toward his HBO predecessor and fellow libertarian Dennis Miller’s neoconservative cynicism. Maher’s gushing introduction of John McWhorter on his May 7 show confirms his drift toward the right. Though McWhorter describes...
MinoritiesPosted by
Salon

The N-Word: a volcano kept active by the flickering embers of racism

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Many years ago, talk show hostess Oprah Winfrey had actor Don Cheadle and a couple of other guests on her TV programme to debate racism, including the unresolved question of the N-word. Arguably, by the end of the show, there was no resolution of the status of the word in American society, the country where it has caused so much anguish and turmoil.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

That Damn Michael Che seems aimed at being the new Chappelle's Show, but it also indicates the humbling of a maturing comedy agitator

"There are elements of the series that will inevitably draw comparisons to Chappelle’s Show, particularly in the sketches that use broad comedy to make a statement about the realities of racial injustice in America," says Kevin Fallon. "It’s a more micro approach than the underrated Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, which spent entire seasons exploring multiple facets of one social justice issue through Cenac’s comedy perspective. But That Damn Michael Che has a similar effect as Problem Areas. The comedy and the intimacy of Che’s personal experience create a show that feels funnier, more resonant, and more current than he could ever hope to be on SNL. There’s also reason to be exasperated by how Che has handled himself as a public figure since gaining fame on the sketch show. When called out and criticized for offensive jokes perceived as transphobic, homophobic, sexist, and ageist, he has in the past taken to social media to harass those lobbying the complaints. In one case, he doxxed former Daily Beast writer Samantha Allen after she wrote about transphobia in comedy. Because That Damn Michael Che asks for a certain level of empathy as he details so much of his personal history and feelings, that behavior is something to square with when you watch. Che clearly thrives on baiting controversy and then engaging with the fallout. And That Damn Michael Che certainly pokes the bear. But what the show wants to say and what Che wants people to glean from its provocations also, then, indicate the humbling of a maturing comedy agitator."
MinoritiesNew University Newspaper

‘In Our Mothers’ Garden’ Is A Beautiful Spotlight On The Joy, Pain And Resilience Of Black Mothers And Their Daughters

Black voices are generally underrepresented in many different platforms and topics. Black women in the media are often portrayed as loud and aggressive rather than soft, loving, and resilient as many other women are. A look into the realities of Black women, their stories and their ancestry can be better understood through the debut documentary of director Shantrelle P. Lewis, “In Our Mothers’ Garden,” which premiered on Netflix May 6.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Naomi Campbell now knows the joy, pain and privilege of being an older Black mother

When Naomi Campbell announced the birth of her daughter, I spontaneously broke into tears of joy for her. The headlines led with her age — 50 — when announcing her daughter’s birth. On Twitter, people wanted to know if she had a surrogate, if she used her own eggs, if that was how she managed to hide her pregnancy so well; they wanted to talk about who the father was, and how white the baby’s feet looked. The birth of her child wasn’t simply miraculous and a cause for celebration. It was an opening for many to passive-aggressively judge older...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Indy100

Tweet about what ‘favourite book’ would make you leave a first date sparks fierce Twitter debate

Twitter is known for sparking fierce debate - and today’s controversial question involves dating and books and literature. It all started when writer Michele Wojciechowski, tweeted to her followers the following scenario, “You’re on a first date with someone, and they tell you the name of their favorite book. You immediately leave. What’s the book?”
Musicmxdwn.com

The Subways Stand with the Black Lives Matter Movement in New Song “Fight”

Punk band The Subways have released a new song titled “Fight” that is inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. The band writes in the description of the song on Youtube, “This is the brand new hit from The Subways, ‘Fight’ – a letter in two parts. First up, a gesture of solidarity with the Black community and communities of color, as they face their daily oppression at the hands of systemic racism. Secondly, a wake-up call to the white community that such oppressions do in fact exist, and that we must acknowledge these oppressions and fight alongside marginalized communities as allies.”
Homelesskion546.com

The wife of Martin Luther King III has tough conversations about racism with their daughter, an emerging young activist

At the age of 12, Yolanda King is a force. She has delivered dynamic speeches about racial equality and gun control. She’s advocating for youth activism and working to dismantle racism through her family’s organization, the Drum Major Institute. Yolanda is determined to promote her late grandfather the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s philosophy of non-violent protest.
MinoritiesAsbury Park Press

Nonprofit leaders must embrace the uncomfortable challenge of racial equity | Opinion

The conviction of police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd brings some measure of relief to a country slowly coming to grips with its history of systemic racism, including those of us in the nonprofit world. Shortly after the brutal murder nearly one year ago, many of my fellow white nonprofit leaders called me seeking guidance on how to respond to “uncomfortable conversations” about systemic racism in the workplace. They came to me because my organization is known for its long history of tackling racial and social justice issues, as well as the anti-racism trainings we have provided for the past seven years.
MinoritiesPublic Radio International PRI

Influential Russian feminist activist Tatiana Nikonova dies at 43

Feminism in Russia is not generally accepted. Among conservatives, feminism might be seen as a Western issue, and many other people throughout society simply don't see gender inequality as a priority. But for Tatiana Nikonova, that status quo was unacceptable. Nikonova was a pioneering feminist activist, sex education blogger and a supporter of LGBT rights in Russia. Yesterday, according to a message on her website, Nikonova "died suddenly due to illness" — she was 43. Host Marco Werman speaks with St. Petersburg based journalist and feminist activist Bella Rappaport.
MinoritiesThe Hill

'Saturday Night Live' blasted for cultural appropriation

A "Saturday Night Live" skit sought to find humor in Generation Z speaking in slang appropriated from African American Vernacular English. The skit fell flat and was criticized for mocking AAVE, which Black people are often discriminated against for using. The skit also prompted a discussion of white youth culturally...
Minoritiesmilwaukeeindependent.com

Big Tobacco: From racist roots to recent claims of allyship with the Black communities it has exploited

Black History month, intended to be a celebration and affirmation of Black history, has often been appropriated as a PR opportunity for corporations. Last summer, amid uprisings protesting police murders of innocent Black people and record approval of the Black Lives Matter movement, the corporate scramble to appear on the “right” side of history has extended far beyond the bounds of just one month.