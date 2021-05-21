newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

“The opposite of a good idea is often a great idea” — Marcia Kilgore, founder of Beauty Pie

thegentlemansjournal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of us would be content to have one big hit in our lifetimes, and to milk it for all its worth. But Marcia Kilgore has had four resounding successes with four separate businesses — Bliss, a range of New York beauty spas, of which she sold a majority stake to LVMH for a reported $30million in 2004; Soap & Glory, a toiletries brand thar Boots bought acquired in 2014 and has hundreds of millions in annual revenues; FitFlop, the ingenious ergonomic footwear brand; and now Beauty Pie, a subscription cosmetics service which may well turn the beauty industry on its head. In a fascinating and highly enjoyable episode, we discussed the unique atmosphere of New York in the late 1980s; why bullshit is the enemy of success; and how the opposite of a good idea is almost always a great idea.

www.thegentlemansjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Content Brand#Lvmh#Soap Glory#Boots#Fitflop#Bullshit#Success#Spas#Subscription
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

‘Biomutant’ Review: Full Of Great Ideas, But Many Fall Short

After years of waiting, it feels like everyone wants Biomutant to succeed. This new, unique IP hasn’t been rushed by its small, 20-person team at Experiment 101, which regularly said it’d be “released when it’s ready”–an attitude that deserves respect in an industry where the grind is all too real.
Real EstateThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Dave says: Long-distance house flip not a good idea

Q. I’ve been following your advice for about a year. I’m almost out of debt, and I live on a budget, but looking toward the future it seems like it will be very difficult to save up for a down payment on a home. I live in Chicago, and property prices are very expensive. I have a friend in Georgia who suggested I buy a less expensive property there, then fix it up and flip it to make the money I would need for a down payment. What do you think of this idea?
New York City, NYAllure

The Best-Selling Mascaras on Amazon for Long and Fluffy Lashes

There are two things in this world I absolutely love — one being Amazon. I can spend hours scrolling through the retailer's beauty section and diving deep into what people are purchasing, reading countless reviews to the point where I, a beauty editor, am convinced to purchase and try it myself. As for the second thing I love, it's mascara. I mean, doesn't everyone love mascara? So I decided to merge my two loves and see what Amazon shoppers have declared the site's top mascaras with intentions of narrowing down the list to what's truly worthy of an add-to-cart click.
InternetFast Company

4 tips to prevent great ideas from dying on the vine

“Please place your phone in ‘cell phone jail’ before you take your seat!”. This was something my teams heard me say often during my time as head of innovation and creativity at Disney. And I took it very seriously. “Cell phone jail” was no cute euphemism; I drew a real spot on the floor with a dry-erase marker. My own phone was always “captured” as the first prisoner, frown emoji and all.
Beauty & Fashionalbuquerqueexpress.com

Beauty Kart, beauty destination that filled gap of beauty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI/PNN): Counterfeits are likely to be seen in almost all the fields and it is especially seen in cosmetics and beauty fields. Several items are designed with the same name, logo, and so on to attract the buyers and it will end up negatively. Even...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

‘She’s the Boss’ Star Nicole Walters Tells Entrepreneurs: ‘What Authenticity Looks Like Is Imperfection’ (Video)

One’s “personal brand” seems to be the major focus for entrepreneurs starting their own business. And while it’s important, says personal development adviser and “She’s the Boss” star Nicole Walters, you can’t forget about the other aspects, too. Speaking Thursday at TheWrap’s BE Conference, Walters recommends creating an LLC and...
Beauty & Fashiongetthegloss.com

8 smart beauty storage ideas beauty editors love

From acrylic storage that spins to foldable baskets, read on for beauty organisation inspo…. Hands up who hasn't had a major declutter or drawer tidy this past year? As we've spent more time at home, and with hybrid office/WFH looking set to be the norm, we've all become a little savvier with our space. What's more, a tidy home is proven to boost mental health and even make you snack less!
Beauty & FashionBloomberg

Millennials Say Lab Diamonds Shine Just Like the Real Thing

Diamonds are (still) forever. Pandora AS, which makes more pieces of jewelry than any other company in the world, said this week that it would no longer use mined diamonds and instead turn to lab-grown stones. Known for affordable charms beloved by young shoppers from China to the U.S., Pandora is the ideal candidate to spearhead this type of sparkler.
Designharrisondaily.com

Designer David Rockwell offers a guide to his creativity

NEW YORK (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic cut the connections between people and emptied the spaces they met. For award-winning architect and theater designer David Rockwell, it struck at the very …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
EconomyThrive Global

Sunny Jain of Sun Genomics: “A great idea will inevitably be copied”

A great idea will inevitably be copied. Oscar Wilde said it best, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery that mediocrity can pay to greatness.” This concept is never more true than in the startup world. When Sun Genomics shared the concept of precision probiotics with the world, the Company was alone in the market. Now, there are several companies claiming to offer the same level of “precision supplements” using the same sequencing technology, using the same buzz words in their marketing campaigns, and bidding on our company key words. As a company, we have to move forward, keep innovating and building our base of loyal unwavering customers that understand the unique value we can provide.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Bad Idea's Great Idea: A $1 Sampler As A Limited Commodity

On May 12, 2021, Bad Idea, a new comics publisher who recently blacklisted another store, published Hank Howard: Pizza Detective In "Caligula's Safe", one of the most aggravating headaches for a comics retailer in recent memory. Retailers could only sell Hank Howard: Pizza Detective In "Caligula's Safe" for the 24 hour period of May 12, 2021. After that, they would de-list the issue from their websites, remove the comic from shelves and take the comic out of customers' pull boxes. Those same retailers will eventually have to take all those issues and send them back to Bad Idea at some point in the future.
Designers & Collectionsinfluencive.com

Fashion Made To Make An Impact — Introducing Urban Lifestyle Brand, Rich & Rotten

The fashion world contains something for everyone. Whether you’re into bright colors and one-of-a-kind statement pieces, or you’re into more of a muted and simplistic array of clothing, you’ll always scour to find something that speaks to you. But what if there was a line of clothing specifically dedicated to speaking to you in ways beyond the aspect of style? What if, instead, it inspired you? Or perhaps, got you thinking of what your purpose in life truly is?
Economynhbr.com

Making Great Ideas Reality

NH Business Review presents NextGen New Hampshire, behind the creative processes of the next generation of innovators. Entrepreneurs share the inspiration behind their most ingenious ideas – and crucially, the processes and disciplines they employed to turn those ideas into successful realities. Get energized by the stories behind the exciting creations of New Hampshire’s next generation of creative and technical minds.
Apparelluxurytravelmagazine.com

SHOP THOBIAS: The Brand Changing Women’s Clothing Retail for the Better

Though the purpose of fashion in its purest form is to serve as a utility first and foremost, the concept of fashion and how it dictates history has proven how fashion is much more than utility, but instead an indicator of the times at the zeitgeist of our culture. With the evolution of technology, now more than ever, fashion is quite literally available at our fingertips.
Beauty & Fashionluxurylaunches.com

From identifying the right stitching on a Chanel bag to the dial of a Rolex – A business school in China is teaching students how to detect fake luxury products.

It’s no secret that China is the world’s biggest market for luxury goods, and also their counterfeits. This is why a new career has emerged to tell the difference between the two worlds and save innocent but rich buyers from a debacle. Called ‘Luxury Appraisers, ’ they are eagle-eyed differentiators of real from fake, trained to triage handbags, belts, and garments for dodgy serial numbers, stitching, and logos. Zhang Chen, the founder of the Extraordinary Luxuries Business School, started a seven-day course that teaches students how to detect forgeries, value second-hand goods, and the skills needed to appraise luxury products. With the second-hand luxury market booming in China (the market reached a value of 17.3 billion Yuan in 2020), it is imperative to learn the rules of luxury.
Apparelkticradio.com

H&M introduces rental clothing service ONE/SECOND/SUIT

(NEW YORK) — As offices slowly begin to open back up, H&M has a sustainable new initiative that men who are ready to ditch their sweatpants for slacks will appreciate. The global fashion brand has introduced its first rental clothing service ONE/SECOND/SUIT. If you have an upcoming interview, you can...
Restaurantswinebusiness.com

The Restaurant at Phantom Creek Estates Opens on June 12

OLIVER, British Columbia (May 20, 2021) – Phantom Creek Estates, the Okanagan Valley’s most exciting new wine destination, is pleased to announce the opening of The Restaurant at Phantom Creek Estates helmed by Canadian-born Chef Sarah Fiore, whose refined talent hails from Michelin-starred Estela in New York City. Offering expansive views of the stunning Okanagan Valley wine country, this sophisticated restaurant and lounge will be located on the south side of the winery. The menu is designed to provide guests with a curated, multi-course lunch infused with local and seasonal ingredients in which guests can indulge alongside a thoughtfully curated selection of wines from the Estate alongside other Canadian and International choices.
Entertainmentthebluegrasssituation.com

LISTEN: Kyle LaLone, “Learning How to Love”

Hometown: Watertown, New York; living in Los Angeles. In Their Words: “I wrote this song starting with the title, which is how I begin most songs now. I was thinking about the earliest relationships I had been in and how I would say ‘I love you’ but had no idea what that actually meant. In the last few years I feel like I’ve gotten a better understanding of how to be a good partner, how to really show up for someone in a relationship, and that it is something I will continue to improve on. As for the music, I was going for a classic, sweet-sounding country vibe that I thought would fit well with the tender sentiment of the lyrics. And having Michaela Anne, who is a wonderful singer-songwriter, add those beautiful harmonies was the icing on top of the cake.” — Kyle LaLone.